WDAY Stock: Constructive DevelopmentsI am providing an update on Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) stock because the price action that followed my previous publication has become constructive, and a resolution of this constructive price action will indicate which direction WDAY stock is heading in next.My last update on Workday stock was provided on June 15, 2017, in a publication titled "This Is Why Weakness in Workday Stock Can Be Embraced." In that report, I outlined technical developments on the WDAY stock chart that suggested a bullish view on this investment was warranted.The following Workday stock.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...