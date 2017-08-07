

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rose on Monday as the pound remained flat against the euro and the dollar after the release of weak consumer spending data, and higher copper and iron ore prices helped lift commodity-related stocks.



Visa's Consumer Spending Index, which tracks shopping habits using data from credit and debit cards as a base, fell for a third month in a row in July in its longest streak in over four years.



Separately, U.K. house price inflation slowed to a more than four-year low in July, data from the mortgage lender Halifax and IHS Markit showed.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 12 points or 0.15 percent at 7,523 in late opening deals after rising half a percent on Friday.



Mining giant Anglo American advanced 2.2 percent and Glencore added 2 percent while oil giant BP Plc rose 0.6 percent and Tullow Oil rallied 1.8 percent.



Shares of 21st Century Technology soared 38 percent after the specialist provider of tailored solutions to the transport community announced a 3-year bus systems and services contract with Abellio.



Paddy Power Betfair shares plunged 6.5 percent. The gambling firm announced the departure of its CEO Breon Corcoran after 16 years with the Group and its predecessor companies.



