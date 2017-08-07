

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's budget deficit exceeded the government estimate in July, the National Debt Office said Monday.



The central government payments showed a deficit of SEK 10.1 billion in July, while the debt office had forecast a shortfall of SEK 2 billion.



The difference was due to higher net lending to government agencies, which to some extent was offset by a lower than expected primary borrowing requirement.



Net lending to government agencies was SEK 26.3 billion higher than calculated. This was explained by SEK 22.8 billion net lending to the Riksbank.



At the same time, the primary borrowing requirement was SEK 18.0 billion lower than expected mainly due to tax income being higher than expected.



For the twelve-month period up to the end of July, central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 40.0 billion. Central government debt totaled SEK 1,330 billion at the end of July.



