EQS-News: Edison Investment Research Limited / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Real Estate Edison issues update on Primary Health Properties (PHP) 07-Aug-2017 / 10:53 GMT/BST London, UK, 7 August 2017 *Edison issues update on Primary Health Properties (PHP)* H117 results for Primary Health Properties (PHP) show strong growth in underlying (EPRA) earnings, driven by higher rental income and lower financing costs. Amid strong competition for assets, PHP is continuing to source acquisitions that meet its criteria and reports a strong pipeline of opportunities. Long-term demographic trends and broad political will for healthcare reform continue to support the outlook for primary care property in both the UK and Ireland, and PHP's long and largely government-backed leases underpin an attractive and fully covered dividend, which we expect to continue its 20-year growth trend. The prospective 4.5% dividend yield is supported by secure, long-term income in a market that is much less sensitive to economic cycles than other commercial real estate subsectors, and therefore shows less volatility in occupancy, rents and valuation. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2] *About Edison:* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

