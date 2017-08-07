

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) announced the company intends to offer $1.5 billion in aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due 2025. The Notes will be senior unsecured debt obligations of Tesla. The company intends to use the net proceeds to further strengthen its balance sheet, and for general corporate purposes.



The company said the Notes will be offered only to qualified institutional buyers in the United States pursuant to Rule 144A of the Securities Act and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX