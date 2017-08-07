sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, August 4

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 4 August 2017 were:

207.23p  Capital only (undiluted)
209.62p  Including current year income (undiluted) XD

Notes:

1.        Following the buyback of 200,000 ordinary shares on 27 July 2017, the
Company has 24,754,268 ordinary shares in issue excluding 8,179,664 shares in
treasury.

2.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

