HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) announced that the Baker Hughes international rig count for July 2017 was 959, up 21 from the 938 counted in July 2016. The average US rig count was 953, up 504 from the 449 counted, prior year. The average Canadian rig count was 198, up 104 from the 94 counted a year ago.



Baker Hughes reported that its worldwide rig count was 2,110, up 629 from the 1,481 counted in July 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX