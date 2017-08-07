

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mixed on Monday as a slew of weak economic reports offset investor optimism over higher commodity prices.



German industrial output unexpectedly fell 1.1 percent month-on-month in June, in contrast to a 1.2 percent rise seen in May, official data showed. Production was forecast to grow 0.1 percent.



Separately, survey results from think tank Sentix showed that investor confidence in the euro zone declined for the second straight month in August to the lowest level in three months. The headline index dropped to 27.7 from 28.3 in July.



U.K. consumer spending and house price inflation figures also disappointed investors.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.2 percent at 381.93 in late opening deals after rising 1 percent on Friday to post its biggest single-day gain since July 14.



The German DAX was losing 0.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were moving up around 0.1 percent each.



Dutch postal firm PostNL plunged over 5 percent after saying that regulatory changes would impact its FY outlook.



Paddy Power Betfair shares plummeted 6.5 percent. The British gambling firm announced the departure of its CEO Breon Corcoran after 16 years with the Group and its predecessor companies.



Fresenius Medical Care shares fell nearly 2 percent. The German company has signed an agreement to acquire NxStage Medical, Inc. , a U.S.-based medical technology and services company.



On the positive side, Banco BPM shares rallied 3 percent after the Italian lender agreed to sell its asset management business Aletti Gestielle SGR to domestic rival Anima Holding.



Mining giant Anglo American advanced 2.2 percent and Glencore added 2 percent while oil giant BP Plc rose 0.6 percent and Tullow Oil rallied 1.8 percent.



Shares of 21st Century Technology soared 38 percent after the specialist provider of tailored solutions to the transport community announced a 3-year bus systems and services contract with Abellio.



Renault advanced 0.8 percent after the French carmaker signed a landmark joint venture deal to build more than 150,000 cars a year in Iran.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX