

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's wholesale price inflation accelerated in July, after easing in the previous two months, preliminary figures from Statistics Austria showed Monday.



Wholesale pries climbed 3.2 percent year-over-year in July, faster than the 1.9 percent increase in June. The measure has been rising since December last year.



Compared with last year, prices of waste and scrap grew 2.8 percent annually in July and those of motor vehicle parts and accessories went up by 2.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices increased 0.3 percent from June, when it dropped by 0.8 percent.



