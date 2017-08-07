Artprice: Art Market Posts Positive Signals in H1 2017

PARIS, August 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Fine Art Auctions (painting, sculpture, drawing, photography, printmaking, installations)

H1 2017saw a general recovery of the Art Market, with turnover up 5%

Global art auction turnover reached $6.9 billion in H1 2017

Prices in the Contemporary segment rose 9.6%

With $2.2 billion , the USA overtook China 's $2 billion

The UK and France contributed to the recovery, up 13% and 7% respectively

Contemporary Art accounted for 15% of global turnover, vs. 3% in 2000

A work by Jean-Michel Basquiat (born 1960) fetched $110.5 million

The auction unsold rate improved by 2 percentage points versus 2016

Global figures

More than 228,700 Fine Art lots sold worldwide during the first six months of 2017, generating a total turnover of $6.9 billion (including fees). These results were recorded at more than 3,054 public sales that are subjected to Artprice's systematic and detailed analysis. Artprice has been global leader in Art Market information since 1987. This half-year report covers all public sales of Fine Art.

According to thierry Ehrmann, founder and CEO of Artprice, Since 2000, the art market has been functioning with outstanding maturity, resisting the NASDAQ crisis, the nine-eleven attacks, the second intervention in Iraq and of course the unprecedented financial and economic crisis that began in 2007. It has also resisted a significant increase in global geopolitical tensions and the emergence of a negative interest rate environment that hurts savings. The Art Market is an efficient, historical and global market whose capacity to resist economic and geopolitical crises requires no further proof.

For a number of years now, the financial returns on art have outperformed other investments, and the Art Market has become an independent, liquid and efficient market on all continents.

Country: - Turnover total in USD - (Market share)

The data concerning China was compiled by Artprice in close collaboration with its Chinese institutional associate-partner, the Artron Group and AMMA (Art Market Monitor by Artron) directed by Wan Jie.

Art Market driver is the new-era museum industry (700 new museums per year) that has become a significant economic reality in the 21st century. More museums opened between 2000 and 2014 than in the previous two centuries.

Hungry for museum quality works, this sector is one of the primary drivers of the Art Market's spectacular growth. The Art Market is now both mature and liquid, offering yields of 10% to 15% per year on works valued over $100,000.

The global Art Market has also posted linear growth in the average value of an artwork (Old, Modern and Contemporary) of +47.5% over the same period. If we look at the Contemporary segment alone, the progression is +116%.

We find a substantial average annual yield of +9% on works sold above the €20,000 threshold.

About Artprice:

Artprice is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris, SRD long only and Euroclear: 7478 - Bloomberg: PRC - Reuters: ARTF.

Artprice is the leading databank for the global art market, with over 30 million indices and auction results covering more than 657,000 artists. Artprice Images® gives unlimited access to the largest Art Market resource in the world: a library of 126 million pictures and prints of artworks from 1700 to the present day, with notes and comments by our art historians.

Artprice permanently feeds its databanks with information from roughly 4,500 auction operators worldwide and publishes a constant flow of art market indicators for the world's principal news agencies and approximately 7,200 international press publications. For its 4.5 million members, Artprice gives access to the world's leading Standardised Marketplace for buying and selling art either at a fixed price or within a bidding system.

