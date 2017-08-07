Stockholm, August 7, 2017



INVISIO (IVSO) has been awarded a two-year IDIQ (Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity) contract from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) for communication and hearing protection systems. The award is for up to USD 13 million and the first order has been received for USD 7.4 million. Initial deliveries are expected to take place in 2017. This is the first direct award for the INVISIO US subsidiary since it's formulation in late 2016.



The DoD has awarded INVISIO a two-year contract for the supply of advanced communications and hearing protection systems to American forces. The INVISIO systems provide enhanced communication capabilities in noisy environments while protecting the users hearing, which gives operational benefits and increased security for the users.



INVISIO offers cutting-edge personal communication and hearing protection systems. The systems enable users to operate and communicate safely and clearly in all environments, even under extreme conditions, such as loud noise, heat, and underwater. INVISIO systems consist of headsets and advanced control units that interface to a wide range of communication devices. The systems provide hearing protection while maintaining the natural level of situational awareness. Customers are mainly from the public sector. Sales are made via a global network of partners and to some extent directly to end customers. INVISIO is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Additional information is available on the company's website, www.invisio.com.



