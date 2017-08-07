Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Finalizes Completion Date of its Proposed Divestiture of Software Business and Merger with Micro Focus

Research Desk Line-up: Cray Inc. Post Earnings Coverage

The original agreement for divestiture of the Company's software business and subsequent merger with UK's Micro Focus International PLC, was announced in September 2016. HPE's software business which is being divested includes HPE's Application Delivery Management, Big Data, Enterprise Security, Information Management & Governance, and IT Operations Management businesses. The merger of HPE's software business with Micro Focus' software portfolio would result in the formation of one of the world's largest pure-play software Companies with expected annual revenues of approximately $4.5 billion. The entire transaction is valued at approximately $8.8 billion.

Details of the Closure of proposed Divestiture and merger

As per terms of divestiture, on the distribution date, once the transaction is complete, HPE's shareholders will receive one share of Class A common stock of Seattle for each HPE's share that they hold as on the record date. The share distribution is subject to the completion of all closing conditions and successful completion of the spin-off.

As per the merger agreement, Seattle will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Micro Focus once the transaction is completed. As per the merger agreement, all the outstanding shares of Seattle would automatically have the right to be converted into American Depositary Shares (ADRs) of Micro Focus just before the merger is finalized. Each Micro Focus ADR represents one ordinary share of Micro Focus. Once the merger is completed, the shareholders of the newly merged Seattle will own 50.1% of Micro Focus' ordinary shares on a fully diluted basis and balance Micro Focus ordinary shares would be owned by pre-merger shareholders of Micro Focus.

The divestiture and merger are expected to be completed simultaneously on September 01, 2017.

Information regarding Trading of Shares at the NYSE

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) had advised HPE that the period starting from before the spin-off till the business day before the closing date of the merger, the HPE's stock would have two markets on the NYSE. One will be the "regular way" market and the second would be an "ex-distribution" market. The HPE's stock ticker for the "regular way" market would remain "HPE" and the ticker for "ex-distribution" market would be "HPE WI"

The NYSE also outlined trading options for the selling of the Micro Focus' ADRs received by HPE's shareholders as a result of the spin-off of Seattle.

Accordingly, if a HPE's shareholder sells the HPE's stock during the two-way trading period in the "regular way" market under HPE's ticker "HPE", the HPE's shareholder would end up selling the HPE's share plus the right to receive Seattle's share, which includes the right to receive Micro Focus' ADR.

If a HPE's shareholder sells the HPE stock during the two-way trading period in the "ex-distribution" market under HPE's ticker "HPE WI", the HPE's shareholder would only be selling the HPE's share. He will have the right to receive Seattle's share, which includes the right to receive Micro Focus' ADR.

For those HPE's shareholders who want to retain HPE's shares but not the Micro Focus' ADR, NYSE has issued a temporary ticker "MFGP WI". Under this option, the HPE's shareholders can sell the right to receive Micro Focus' ADR as a result of getting the Seattle's share due to the spin-off

The NYSE has issued the "HPE WI" and "MFGP WI" tickers temporarily and all trades under these two tickers will be settled after the closing date of the merger. In the unfortunate event that the merger is not completed, NYSE will cancel all trades under these two temporary tickers.

About Micro Focus International

Newbury, Berkshire, UK-based Micro Focus is a global enterprise infrastructure software Company. It has more than 35 years of experience and expertise and helps customers innovate faster with lower risk. The Company has over $1.4 billion in revenues and has a presence in more than 30 countries with over 20,000 customers. It is supported by a global team of more than 4,500 employees, more than 5,000 partners. Its main brands include - Attachmate, Borland, Micro Focus, NetIQ, Novell, and SUSE.

Last Close Stock Review

On Friday, August 04, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $17.51, climbing 1.27% from its previous closing price of $17.29. A total volume of 6.30 million shares have exchanged hands. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's stock price advanced 6.25% in the last one month and 7.41% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have gained 1.00%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 12.87 and has a dividend yield of 1.48%. The stock currently has a market cap of $29.03 billion.

