Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: TE Connectivity's Revenue Grew 8%; Adjusted EPS Jumped 15%

Earnings Reviewed

For the fiscal third quarter that ended June 30, 2017, TE Connectivity reported net sales of $3.37 billion, with growth of 8% compared to revenue of $3.12 billion for Q3 FY16. The Company's revenue numbers exceeded analysts' expectations of $3.25 billion.

During Q3 FY17, TE Connectivity's orders, excluding the Company's SubCom business, totaled $3.3 billion, up 12% on a y-o-y basis, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.06. Organically, excluding SubCom, the Company's orders grew evenly with the Americas, Asia, and Europe each growing low double digits in the reported quarter.

For Q3 FY17, TE Connectivity's GAAP operating income was $536 million, including $19 million of restructuring charges and $4 million of acquisition-related charges, compared to operating income of $452 million. The Company's adjusted operating income was $559 million in the reported quarter from $501 million in the prior year's same quarter. TE Connectivity delivered 50 basis points of adjusted operating margin expansion to 16.6%.

TE Connectivity reported earnings of $432 million, or $1.21 per share, in Q3 FY17 compared to earnings of $791 million, or $2.19 per dilutes share, for Q3 FY16. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were a new record for the quarter at $1.24, up 15% on a y-o-y basis driven entirely by sales growth and operating margin improvement. Earnings' results beat Wall Street's expectations of $1.17 per share.

Segment Details

During Q3 FY17, TE Connectivity's transportation segment revenue totaled $1.77 billion, up 7% compared to revenue of $1.65 billion, with growth across automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors. In Transportation, orders increased 15% organically with growth in all regions, in particular strength in Europe and Asia.

The Company's Industrial Solutions segment recorded sales of $905 million in the reported quarter, reflecting growth of 7% compared to sales of $849 million in the prior year's same quarter, driven by strength in factory automation and medical applications. Industrial orders grew 6% organically on a y-o-y basis, with growth in all regions and particular strength in Asia.

TE Connectivity's Communications Solutions segment sales increased 14% organically, with growth across each of its 3 business units and 500 basis points of adjusted operating margin expansion to 16%. The segment's Data & Devices had 6% organic growth as it continues to benefit from high-speed ramps at cloud infrastructure customers. Its Appliances sub-segment had another solid quarter with 14% organic growth y-o-y, driven by strong demand, particularly in Asia. In Communications Solutions, excluding SubCom, the Company reported organic orders growth of 12%, including 7% growth in Data and Devices from high-speed connectivity ramping in cloud and data center applications; while appliance orders grew 17% on a y-o-y basis.

Cash Matters

For Q3 FY17, TE Connectivity's cash flow from continuing operating activities was $524 million, and free cash flow was $408 million. The Company returned $324 million to shareholders in the quarter through dividends and share repurchases.

Outlook

TE Connectivity raised the midpoint of its fiscal 2017 sales and adjusted EPS guidance to $12.9 billion and $4.73, respectively, representing 7% organic sales growth and 20% adjusted EPS growth on a y-o-y basis.

For Q4 FY17, TE Connectivity is forecasting net sales of $3.2 billion to $3.3 billion, reflecting an increase of 5% on an as reported basis and 4% on organic basis. The Company's GAAP earnings are expected to be in the range of $1.07 to $1.09 per share, including net restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges of $0.07. TE expects adjusted earnings of $1.14 to $1.16 per share for the upcoming quarter.

Stock Performance

TE Connectivity's share price finished last Friday's trading session at $80.38, slightly advancing 0.83%. A total volume of 953.95 thousand shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price soared 6.53% in the last three months, 6.63% in the past six months, and 38.28% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock rallied 16.02% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 17.13 and have a dividend yield of 1.99%. The stock currently has a market cap of $28.53 billion.

