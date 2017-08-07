Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Norfolk Southern's Diluted EPS Soared 25.7%

Research Desk Line-up: Kansas City Southern Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For three months ended June 30, 2017, NSC's railway operating revenue increased 7.8% on a y-o-y basis to $2.64 billion from $2.45 billion in Q2 FY16, as overall volumes were 6% higher, reflecting growth within the Company's major commodity categories of coal and intermodal. NSC's revenue numbers met market expectations.

In Q2 FY17, NSC's railway operating expenses increased 4.2% to $1.75 billion from $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating ratio improved 230 basis points to 66.3% of revenue from 68.6% of revenue in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, NSC's income from railway operations increased 15.3% to $888 million from $770 million in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's effective tax rate remained same at 36.3% from Q2 FY16

During Q2 FY17, NSC' net income increased 22.7% on a y-o-y basis to $497 million from $405 million in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's diluted EPS increased 25.7% on a y-o-y basis to $1.71 from $1.36 in Q2 FY16. The diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $1.64.

On July 28, 2017, the Company's Board of Directors announced quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share on its common stock, payable on September 11, 2017, to stockholders of record on August 07, 2017.

Segment Details

Merchandise - For the reported quarter, the Company's Merchandise segment's revenue increased 1.3% to $1.60 billion from $1.58 billion in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the segment's volume remained same at 635,600 from Q2 FY16.

Intermodal - For the reported quarter, NSC's Intermodal segment's revenue increased 10.2% to $593 million from $538 million in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the segment's volume increased 6% on a y-o-y basis to 1,009,100. The increase in volume was due to highway conversions and new service offerings.

Coal - During Q2 FY17, NSC's Coal segment's revenue increased 31.9% to $447 million from $339 million in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the segment's volume increased 27% on a y-o-y basis to 266,100, comprising 23% y-o-y increase in utility coal, 78% y-o-y increase in export coal and 4% y-o-y increase in domestic coal. The increase in volume was due to market share gain and higher y-o-y natural gas prices.

Balance Sheet

As on June 30, 2017, NSC's cash and cash equivalents decreased 32.8% to $642 million from $956 million in Q4 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the Company's long-term debt decreased 3% to $9.27 billion from $9.56 billion in Q2 FY16.

In H1 FY17, NSC' cash provided by operating activities increased 10.5% to $1.58 billion from $1.43 billion in H1 FY16. In H1 FY17, the Company's free cash flow increased 38.6% to $693 million from $500 million in H1 FY16.

Outlook

For FY17, NSC is expecting to repurchases shares totaling $1 billion.

Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern's share price finished last Friday's trading session at $114.61, advancing 1.04%. A total volume of 2.32 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 1.70 million shares. The Company's stock price soared 30.82% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock gained 6.05% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 18.79 and have a dividend yield of 2.13%. The stock currently has a market cap of $33.12 billion.

