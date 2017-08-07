

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK consumer spending decreased for a third straight month in July, marking the longest period of decline since early 2013, results of a survey by the global payments technology provider Visa showed Monday.



The UK Consumer Spending Index fell 0.8 percent year-on-year in July following 0.2 percent decline in June, Visa said.



Spending has now declined in each of the past three months, to mark the longest period of deterioration since the five-month sequence ending in February 2013, the report said.



'The figure provides further evidence that rising prices and stagnant wage growth are squeezing consumers' pockets,' Kevin Jenkins, Visa's UK & Ireland Managing Director said.



Among the eight broad spending categories, five revealed lower expenditure in July with the steepest reduction of 6.1 percent in transport & communication. That was followed by a 5.2 percent in clothing & footwear categories, which was the second-fastest drop in spending since April 2012.



Spending on household Goods and health & education also dropped in July. Expenditure on household goods has either fallen or stagnated in each month since last December. Lower expenditure was also logged in food & drink.



On the other hand, spending in hotels, restaurants & bars grew 6 percent and that on recreation & culture rose 1.3 percent after a fall in June.



'The sector is likely to have benefited from an early surge in summer staycations, as the weak pound made holidaying at home more attractive,' Jenkins said.



