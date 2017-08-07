Teneo Acquires Management Consulting Firm Credo

Teneo's first acquisition of a management consulting firm as part of a major global expansion of its Teneo Consulting operating division

Increases Firm's global headcount to over 670 employees

NEW YORKand LONDON, Aug. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Teneo Holdings, the global CEO advisory firm, today announced that it has acquired Credo Business Consulting LLP, a leading management consulting firm with operations in London and Dubai.

Credo is a highly-respected management consulting firm focused on corporate strategy, transaction services, commercial and operating model transformation and performance improvement.With an outstanding reputation for depth of analysis and insight, Credo has helped many of the world's leading organizations and financial investors to make and implement better strategic decisions.

Credo brings a team of 60 world-class professionals, including six partners, to Teneo, and deep expertise across a growing number of sectors including: Business and Support Services; Engineering, Construction and Infrastructure; Health and Social Care; Telecoms, Media and Technology; Software and IT Services; and Transport Services and Infrastructure.

The transaction represents a major expansion of Teneo's Consulting division which is led by Chairman Chris Wearing and President Alex Pigliucci. Teneo Consulting provides a full range of management consulting advisory services to many of the world's largest companies and has experienced significant growth in the past year working on a range of major projects.

All of Credo's current partners will remain with the business and will now be part of the extended Teneo leadership team.

"Today's acquisition will help further the expansion of Teneo's global management consulting capabilities in response to client demand," said Declan Kelly, Chairman and CEO of Teneo. "We are very pleased to welcome the Credo team to Teneo. They have a very strong reputation for delivering results for clients and will be a great addition as our business continues to grow."

Simon Bones, Managing Partner of Credo said: "This represents a tremendously exciting moment for our Firm, our clients and our staff.The combination of Teneo's and Credo's world-class strategic advisory capabilities will create a truly differentiated proposition for our clients and an excellent platform for growth. We are delighted to be joining forces with Teneo."

Teneo has now completed four acquisitions in 2017 and a total of nine transactions since the Firm was founded in 2011.

The Credo partners were advised by Clearwater International (corporate finance), DWF (legal) and Kingston Smith (financial and tax).

ABOUT TENEO:

Teneo is a global advisory firm that works exclusively with the CEOs and leaders of the world's largest and most complex companies, providing strategic counsel across their full panoply of key objectives and issues. Comprised of the most senior talent, we work collaboratively to solve the most complex issues. Our teams integrate the disciplines of strategic communications, investment banking, management consulting, business intelligence, talent development, digital analytics, corporate governance, government affairs and corporate restructuring to solve for the most complex business and reputational challenges and opportunities. The Firm was founded in June 2011 by Declan Kelly, Doug Band and Paul Keary and now has more than 600 employees located in 17 offices around the world. For more information on Teneo, please see www.teneoholdings.com.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/234271/teneo_holdings_logo.jpg