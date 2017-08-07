Resin Capsules Market Worth 1,256.2 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, August 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Resin Capsules Marketby Catalyst Type (Organic Peroxides, Oil-based, and Water-based), Resin Type (Polyester, Epoxy, and Acrylic), End-Use Industry (Mining, Construction, and Manufacturing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to grow from USD 972.8 Million in 2016 to USD 1,256.2 Million by 2022, with a CAGR of 4.46%, from 2017 to 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse101 Market Data Tables and31 Figures spread through141 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Resin Capsules Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/resin-capsules-market-236836332.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The market is witnessing considerable growth due to the rise in industrialization and infrastructural development. High demand for resin capsules is primarily attributed to the increase in mining and construction activities.

Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=236836332

The polyester resin type held a considerably large market share in the resin capsules market.

Polyester resins dominated the resin capsules market in 2016, and is projected to retain the leading position through 2022. This can be attributed to the high demand from mining and construction industries, owing to their overall robust performance, and in particular, their superior UV resistance feature, which provides longevity and durability to the anchor system.

The construction segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, among all end-use industries.

The resin capsules market is segmented into mining, construction, manufacturing, and others. The mining segment accounted for the largest share in 2016; however, construction is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the next five years. The use of resins in explosives is one of the major reasons to fuel the growth of the mining segment in the resin capsules market, as resin bolts are needed to provide strength to anchor steel studs to mine walls or ceilings.

Request for Sample Pages @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsample.asp?id=236836332

Asia-Pacific resin capsules market constituted the largest market share in the year, 2016.

Countries such as China and Australia are expected to witness high growth in the resin capsules market, due to high foreign investments in the mining industry. The region has vast mineral resources of copper, zinc, aluminum, coal, limestone, and rare earth & precious metals. Rapid expansion of economies in the Asia-Pacific region is driving the mining and construction industry, leading to higher demand of resin capsules. The positive outlook of the economies is attracting huge investments from global mining companies.

The global Resin Capsules Market is dominated by the presence of large players such as Sika AG (Switzerland), Orica Limited (Australia), Barnes Group Inc. (U.S.), DYWIDAG-Systems International (Germany), Rawlplug (Poland), Bohle AG (Germany), Sormat OY (Finland), Fischer Holding GmbH & CO. (Germany), Arkema SA (France), and Hexion Inc. (U.S.).

Subscribe Reports from Chemicals & Materials Domain http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets