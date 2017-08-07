BEVERLY HILLS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/07/17 -- Reign Sapphire Corp., (OTCQB: RGNP) ("Reign" or the "Company"), a direct-to-consumer, branded and custom jewelry company today announced Ice.com founder and executive vice-president Pinny Gniwisch has joined its advisory board.

A recognized authority on e-commerce and social media marketing with a luxury jewelry specialty, Mr. Gniwisch is expected to provide management with insight into how to continually maximize marketing ROI, a key driver of Reign's financial growth and profitability.

Under 12 years of his leadership, Ice.com revolutionized how consumers bought jewelry, modernizing an increasingly web-focused industry.

"As a direct-to-consumer business, ROI is our mantra," mentioned Joseph Segelman, CEO. "Return on marketing spend has an outsize effect on our bottom line, so Pinny's input should be of great value to shareholders."

He joins an active and diverse panel each filling complementary expert roles including Andrea Hansen, jewelry marketing veteran and former president of the Women's Jewelry Association; Jeremy Avitan, CPA and compliance executive; Michael Lawrence corporate lawyer and litigator; Doug Cole, corporate financier, and luxury marketer Thierry Chaunu.

Gniwisch also serves as Adjunct Professor of E-commerce and Social Media at McGill University and at Rutgers Center for Leadership Development.

"Reign management seems committed to implementation of the systems necessary for ROI growth," commented Gniwisch. "I look forward to our collaboration on this exciting project."

About Reign Sapphire Corporation:

Reign Sapphire (OTCQB: RGNP) is an OTC Markets traded, direct-to-consumer branded and custom jewelry company with three niche brands: Reign Sapphires: ethically produced, millennial targeted sapphire jewelry, Coordinates Collection: custom jewelry, inscribed with location coordinates commemorating life's special moments, and Le Bloc: classic customized jewelry. http://www.reignsc.com

