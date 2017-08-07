STAMFORD, CT--(Marketwired - August 07, 2017) - Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT), a leader in advanced LED lighting technology solutions, announced today that Robert V. LaPenta, Chairman, CEO and President, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 37th Annual Growth Conference in Boston on Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 1:00 pm ET. Mr. LaPenta and James DePalma, Chief Financial Officer, will also host one-on-one meetings with members of the investment community throughout the day.

The conference presentation will be webcast live on August 10, 2017 at 1:00 pm ET and available on the company website at http://ir.rvlti.com/

About Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. is a leader in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of LED lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Through advanced LED technologies, Revolution Lighting has created an innovative lighting company that offers a comprehensive advanced product platform of high-quality interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems. Revolution Lighting is uniquely positioned to act as an expert partner, offering full service lighting solutions through our operating divisions including Energy Source, Value Lighting, Tri-State LED, E-Lighting, All-Around Lighting and TNT Energy to transform lighting into a source of superior energy savings, quality light and well-being. Revolution Lighting Technologies markets and distributes its products through a network of regional and national independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through energy savings companies and national accounts. Revolution Lighting Technologies trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker RVLT. For more information, please visit http://www.rvlti.com/ and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

