sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 07.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 3464 ISIN: GB00B62Z3C74 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
07.08.2017 | 13:41
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, August 7

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS

All relevant boxes should be completed in block capital letters.

1.Name of the issuer

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC		2.State whether the notification relates to (i) a transaction notified in accordance with DTR 3.1.2 R, (ii) a disclosure made in accordance with LR 9.8.6R(1) or (iii) a disclosure made in accordance with section 793 of the Companies Act 2006.

(i) and (iii)
3.Name of person discharging managerial responsibilities/director

Vera Hong Wei		4.State whether notification relates to a person connected with a person discharging managerial responsibilities/director named in 3 and identify the connected person

As in 3
5.Indicate whether the notification is in respect of a holding of the person referred to in 3 or 4 above or in respect of a non-beneficial interest 1

As in 3 above		6.Description of shares (including class), debentures or derivatives or financial instruments relating to shares

Ordinary shares of 1p each
7.Name of registered shareholder(s) and, if more than one, the number of shares held by each of them

As in 3 above		8.State the nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares
9.Number of shares, debentures or financial instruments relating to shares acquired

1,521 shares (held in ISA)		10.Percentage of issued class acquired (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)

negligible
11.Number of shares, debentures or financial instruments relating to shares disposed

N/A		12.Percentage of issued class disposed (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)

N/A
13.Price per share or value of transaction

1,521 shares at £1.9603 per share

14.Date and place of transaction

London, 30 March 2017
15.Total holding following notification and total percentage holding following notification (any treasury shares should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)

3,015 shares held in ISA
Percentage - negligible
16.Date issuer informed of transaction

7 August 2017

If a person discharging managerial responsibilities has been granted options by the issuer complete the following boxes

17.Date of grant

n/a		18.Period during which or date on which exercisable

n/a
19.Total amount paid (if any) for grant of the option

n/a		20.Description of shares or debentures involved (class and number)

n/a
21.Exercise price (if fixed at time of grant) or indication that price is to be fixed at the time of exercise

n/a		22.Total number of shares or debentures over which options held following notification

n/a
23.Any additional information
24.Name of contact and telephone number for queries

Bonita Guntrip
For and on behalf of
FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 837320

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification

Bonita Guntrip for FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

Date of notification 7 August 2017

Notes: This form is intended for use by an issuer to make a RIS notification required by DTR 3.3.

(1) An issuer making a notification in respect of a transaction relating to the shares or debentures of the issuer should complete boxes 1 to 16, 23 and 24.

(2) An issuer making a notification in respect of a derivative relating the shares of the issuer should complete boxes 1 to 4, 6, 8, 13, 14, 23 and 24.

(3) An issuer making a notification in respect of options granted to a director/person discharging managerial responsibilities should complete boxes 1 to 3 and 17 to 24.

(4) An issuer making a notification in respect of a financial instrument relating to the shares of the issuer (other than a debenture) should complete boxes 1 to 4, 6, 8, 9, 11, 13, 14, 16, 23 and 24.


© 2017 PR Newswire