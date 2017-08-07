Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Hess' Revenue Numbers Beat Expectations

Research Desk Line-up: Anadarko Petroleum Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=HES, following the Company's announcement of its second quarter fiscal 2017 results on July 26, 2017. The oil and gas producer's net loss had widened on a y-o-y basis. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Get more of our free earnings reports coverage from other constituents of the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Pro-TD has currently selected Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company announced on July 24, 2017, its financial results for Q2 2017. Register for a free membership today, and be among the early birds that get access to our report on Anadarko Petroleum when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on HES; also brushing on APC. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=HES

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=APC

Earnings Reviewed

For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, Hess reported revenues of $1.23 billion compared to revenue of $1.27 billion in Q2 2016. The Company revenue numbers came in ahead of analysts' estimates of $1.19 billion.

Hess reported a net loss of $449 million, or $1.46 per common share, in Q2 2017 compared with a net loss of $392 million, or $1.29 per common share, in Q2 2016, reflecting a lower effective tax rate in 2017 from the required change in deferred tax accounting. The Company's loss before income taxes was $425 million in the reported quarter compared with a loss before income taxes of $678 million in the prior-year's corresponding quarter. The Company stated that improved Q2 2017 pre-tax results reflect higher realized crude oil selling prices and lower operating costs and exploration expenses that were partially offset by lower sales volumes. Hess' reported numbers fell short of Wall Street's expectations of $1.32 per share.

Segment Details

During Q2 2017, Hess' Exploration and Production net loss was $354 million compared to a net loss of $328 million in Q2 2016. The Company's average realized crude oil selling price, including the effect of hedging, was $45.95 per barrel in the reported quarter, up from $41.95 per barrel in the year-ago comparable quarter. The average realized natural gas liquids selling price in Q2 2017 was $14.85 per barrel versus $9.03 per barrel in Q2 2016; while average realized natural gas selling price was $3.19 per Mcf compared with $3.58 per Mcf in the prior year's same quarter.

Hess' net production, excluding Libya, was 294,000 boepd in Q2 2017 compared to 313,000 boepd in Q2 2016, the drop was attributed to a reduced drilling program across its portfolio, natural field declines, and plannedshut-downs in the Gulf of Mexico.

Cash operating costs, which include operating costs and expenses, production, and severance taxes, and E&P general and administrative expenses, were $14.68 per boe in Q2 2017, down 8% from $15.91 per boe in Q2 2016. The Company's reported quarter results included a charge of $15 million related to crude oil hedge ineffectiveness.

Operational Highlights

During Q2 2017, Hess' net production from the Bakken averaged 108,000 boepd compared to 106,000 boepd in Q2 2016. The Corporation operated an average of four rigs in the reported quarter, drilling 23 wells and bringing 13 new wells online. Hess' net production from the Gulf of Mexico was 51,000 boepd compared to 54,000 boepd in Q2 2016, primarily reflecting lower production as a result of planned shut-downs, partially offset by higher production at the Tubular Bells Field.

The Midstream segment, which is comprised primarily of the Company's 50/50 midstream joint venture, Hess Infrastructure Partners (HIP), had net income of $16 million in Q2 2017 compared to $11 million in Q2 2016. In April, Hess Midstream Partners L.P. (the "Partnership") successfully sold common units representing limited partner interests in an initial public offering for net proceeds of $365.5 million, of which $175 million was distributed to the Corporation. The Partnership owns an approximate 20% controlling interest in the operating assets that comprise HIP, while HIP retains ownership of the remaining 80%. The public unit-holders own a 30.5% limited partner interest in the Partnership.

Capital and Exploratory Expenditures

During Q2 2017, Hess' Exploration and Production capital and exploratory expenditures were $528 million, up from $484 million in Q2 2016, primarily reflecting increased drilling activity, partially offset by lower exploration activity and a reduction in development expenditures at North Malay Basin.

Liquidity

Hess reported that net cash provided by operating activities was $165 million in Q2 2017 compared to $197 million in Q2 2016. The Company's net cash provided by operating activities before changes in working capital was $332 million in the reported quarter, up from $257 million in the year-ago same quarter. Changes in working capital during Q2 2017 included non-recurring cash outflows totaling approximately $130 million related to crude oil provided to Dakota Access Pipeline as line fill, termination payments for an offshore drilling rig, premiums on crude oil hedging contracts, and prepayments for frac sand in North Dakota.

At June 30, 2017, the Corporation had cash and cash equivalents of $2.49 billion and total debt, excluding the Midstream segment of $6.04 billion. Hess' debt to capitalization ratio was 30.9% at June 30, 2017, and 30.4% at December 31, 2016.

Stock Performance

On Friday, August 04, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $44.35, rising 2.64% from its previous closing price of $43.21. A total volume of 4.47 million shareshave exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 4.26 million shares. Hess' stock price advanced 3.55% in the last one month. The stock has a dividend yield of 2.25% and currently has a market cap of $13.74 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily