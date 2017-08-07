Pro-Trader Daily: Dividend Coverage: This Electric Power Generation Company has a Dividend Yield of 4.53%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on August 08, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a closer look at Entergy Corp. (NYSE: ETR) as the Company's stock will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2017. In order to capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on August 07, 2017. Are you looking for research on dividend stocks, if so register with us now for your free membership at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Today, PRO-TD covers ex-dividend news on ETR. Get our free coverage by signing up at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=ETR

Dividend Declared

On July 28, 2017, Entergy's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.87 per common share. The dividend will be payable on September 01, 2017, to stockholders of record on August 10, 2017.

Entergy's indicated dividend represents a yield of 4.53%, which was substantially higher compared with the average dividend yield of 2.44% for the Utilities sector. The Company has raised its cash dividend for 2 straight years.

Dividend Insights

Entergy has a dividend payout ratio of 49.0%, which indicates that it distributes approximately $0.49 for every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much money a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Entergy is forecasted to report earnings of $4.89 which is significantly above the Company's annualized dividend of $3.48.

At the end of second quarter of 2017, Entergy had cash and cash equivalents worth $934 million, while its gross liquidity totaled $5.10 billion. The Company's net debt to net capital, excluding securitization debt ratio was 63.2%. The Company generated $290 million of cash from operating activities in Q2 2017. The strong financial position indicates the Company's ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain dividend distribution for a long period.

About the Company

Entergy is an integrated energy Company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $10.8 billion and nearly 13,000 employees.

Recent Development for Entergy

On August 02, 2017, Entergy reported earnings of $410 million, or $2.27 per share, on an as-reported basis and $561 million, or $3.11 per share, on an operational basis for Q2 2017 compared to earnings of $567 million, or $3.16 per share, on an as-reported basis and $558 million, or $3.11 per share, on an operational basis for Q2 2016. The Company stated that the reported quarter and prior period results were both favorably impacted by income tax items of a similar magnitude in each period.

Entergy shifted its 2017 consolidated operational earnings guidance range upward by $2.05 per share to $6.80 to $7.40 to take into account a tax item recorded in Q2 2017.

Stock Performance

On Friday, August 04, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $76.88, marginally up 0.03% from its previous closing price of $76.86. A total volume of 1.07 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 1.04 million shares. Entergy's stock price advanced 1.80% in the last one month and 7.05% in the past six months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have gained 4.64%. The stock has a dividend yield of 4.53%. At Friday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $13.79 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily