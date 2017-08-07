ONTARIO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/07/17 -- Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation (OTCQB: KWBT) ("Kiwa" or the "Company"), a Company focused on eco-friendly biological fertilizers promoting harmless agriculture, announced that the Company has held productive discussions with Mr. Bo Chang, the Deputy Secretary General of China Agricultural Products Processing Industry Development Association ("CAPPIDA"). The discussions focused on working together to promote Kiwa's biological fertilizer products in 300 agriculture-based counties in China.

In 2017, CAPPIDA established an integrated service platform that provided information for planting and breeding methods and agricultural technology innovation with the support of China's Ministry of Agriculture. The platform has set up service outlets in 30 counties in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, with a plan to increase to 300 counties in three northeastern provinces in 2018. Kiwa's biological fertilizer has been selected by CAPPIDA as principal product to be sold at the outlets.

Mr. Wei Li, the founder of Kiwa who represented the Company in the meeting, also discussed working together to establish authoritative agricultural inputs data platform, forming a professional committee for the harmless agriculture standard system under the direction of CAPPIDA and marketing Kiwa's biological fertilizer products.

Kiwa's CEO Yvonne Wang stated, "The establishment of the service platform will support the introduction of Kiwa's biological organic fertilizer products in China's major agricultural markets."

About Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation

Leader in Harmless Agriculture Industry Chain

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets innovative, cost-effective and environmentally safe bio-technological products for agricultural and environmental conservation. The Company's products are designed to enhance the quality of human life by increasing the value, quality and productivity of crops and decreasing the negative environmental impact of chemicals and other wastes.

Kiwa is dedicated to eco-agricultural development and environmental control by developing, producing, and selling bio-technological products with high technology, low-cost, and high productivity to satisfy the growing market demand. Kiwa's development is creating a standardized and ecologically safe agricultural industry chain platform. The Company's development effort is based in China, and has gradually expanded to the international market.

Kiwa uses new bio-technological skills at its core, with organic, ecologically sound, and "green" practices as its theme. The Company strives for customer satisfaction and continued development. Kiwa is dedicated to making safe food, further developing eco-agriculture and upholding a responsibility of contributing to China's agricultural safety, food safety, and a healthy lifestyle. For more information on Kiwa and its products, please refer to the Company's website at www.kiwabiotech.com or the Company filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available for free at www.sec.gov.

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

CONTACT:

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation

Molly Han

molly@kiwabiotech.com



