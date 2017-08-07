CollabNet and VersionOne Merge to Accelerate Innovation Across Enterprise Software Development and Delivery

Combination extends visibility, collaboration and security across all facets of the software lifecycle

SAN FRANCISCO and ATLANTA, Aug. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --CollabNet (www.collab.net) a global leader in enterprise software development and DevOps solutions, and VersionOne (www.versionone.com), the leader in enterprise Agile software solutions and services, today announced the two companies have merged. The combined company will offer the industry's most complete Enterprise Agile, ALM Collaboration, Version Control and DevOps solutions that power application development and delivery for many of the world's leading businesses and government institutions.

The combined company, which will maintain the CollabNet name, will be headquartered in Atlanta. CollabNet CEO Flint Brenton will serve as CEO of the combined company, and VersionOne CEO Robert Holler will serve as chief strategy officer. Terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

"Enterprise software organizations are focused on increasing shareholder value through highly collaborative software development built with quality at speed. Highly integrated Agile and DevOps solutions deliver business value and empower teams to do their finest work," said Brenton. "Analysts and customers recognize VersionOne as the leader for enterprise Agile software and services. CollabNet and VersionOne share a vision that Agile and DevOps are interconnected practices managed with a single mindset through a fully integrated, flexible and governed value stream."

"Joining forces with CollabNet aligns with our mission to enable organizations to scale enterprise-wide agility through unified Agile and DevOps platforms that connect teams, tools, and processes," said Holler. "Our combined experience and shared vision to meet the needs of the globally distributed enterprise sets a new standard for integrated software delivery, where speed is essential to the success of today's software-driven businesses. Our customers will benefit from a wider breadth of innovative offerings, and the recognized leadership our two companies have in advancing the value of software development and deployment."

"In the past, faster delivery meant lower quality and higher risk," wrote Diego Lo Giudice, Vice President, Principal Analyst, Forrester. "Leading organizations have shown that applying Agile and DevOps practices enable faster delivery, higher quality, and lower risk."

VersionOne is an innovator in enterprise Agile as recognized by industry research firms, Gartner and IDC. Gartner's most recent Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools names VersionOne as a leader, reflecting its established market position, breadth of adoption, global deployments and the architecture's integration of other products. VersionOne's tools and platforms also offer support for portfolio management and established Agile enterprise frameworks, including the Scaled Agile Framework® and Disciplined Agile Delivery (DAD). CollabNet will utilize the VersionOne brand for its Agile products.

Vector Capital, a leading private equity firm specializing in transformational investments in established technology businesses, acquired CollabNet in 2014. "Bringing together these two great companies will result in a stronger company that can grow and prosper through its leading technology, blue chip client base, and executive leadership, all of which have played a critical role in advancing the software industry," said Rob Amen, managing director, Vector Capital. "The software delivery space is fast growing and dynamic and represents Vector's continued commitment to investing in the software market. We look forward to bringing our deep technology and software expertise to help the combined business execute and accelerate its operational and strategic initiatives."

To review a complete Q&A document on the merger, please visit www.collab.net and www.versionone.com.

About VersionOne

VersionOne helps organizations scale enterprise-wide agility. Using our enterprise software platform for unified Agile and DevOps, teams at every level can work together to envision and deliver great software. More than 1,000 companies, including 33 of the Fortune 100, use our solutions to help scale their Agile and DevOps initiatives faster, easier, and smarter. Whether a small team just getting started with Agile and DevOps to global enterprises scaling agility across their software lifecycle, VersionOne customers get the best solutions in the industry backed by the pioneers in Agile ALM. For more information, please visit www.versionone.com.

About CollabNet

CollabNet helps enterprises and government organizations develop and deliver high-quality software at speed. CollabNet is a winner of the 2016 Best of Interop Award, a Best in Show winner in the application lifecycle management and development tools category of the SD Times 100 for 14 consecutive years, and a gold winner of the 2016 Golden Bridge Awards. CollabNet offers innovative solutions, consulting, and Agile training services. The company proudly supports more than 10,000 customers with 6 million users in 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.collab.net.

About Vector Capital

Vector Capital is a leading global private equity firm specializing in transformational investments in established technology businesses. With $3.4 billion of capital under management, Vector identifies and pursues these investments in both the private and public markets. Vector actively partners with management teams to devise and execute new financial and business strategies that materially improve the competitive standing of these businesses and enhance their value for employees, customers, and shareholders. For more information, please visit www.vectorcapital.com.

