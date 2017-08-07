OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/07/17 -- CannaRoyalty Corp. (CSE: CRZ)(CSE: CRZ.CN)(CNSX: CRZ)(OTCQX: CNNRF) ("CannaRoyalty" or the "Company"), a fully integrated, active investor and operator in the legal cannabis industry, will be participating in the 37th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference. The conference will be held at the InterContinental Waterfront Promenade in Boston. Marc Lustig, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. (ET) in the Hong Kong Room.

The webcast can be accessed on the day of the conference through the following link:

http://bit.ly/2vxmrnG

This link will be available for 363 days following the conference.

The presentation and link to the webcast will also be available on cannaroyalty.com in the Investor Relations section.

About CannaRoyalty

CannaRoyalty is a fully integrated, active investor and operator in the legal cannabis sector. Our focus is building and supporting a diversified portfolio of growth-ready assets in high-value segments of the cannabis sector, including research, consumer brands, devices and intellectual property. Our management team combines a hands-on understanding of the cannabis industry with seasoned financial know-how, assembling a platform of holdings via royalty agreements, equity interests, secured convertible debt, licensing agreements and its own branded portfolio.

Contacts:

CannaRoyalty Corp.

Investor Relations

1-844-556-5070

info@cannaroyalty.com

www.cannaroyalty.com



LodeRock Advisors Inc.

Jonathan Ross, CFA

416-283-0178

jon.ross@loderockadvisors.com



