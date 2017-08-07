KOLOA, HAWAII -- (Marketwired) -- 08/07/17 -- Editors Note: There is a photo associated with this press release.

Brookfield Residential Hawaii, an award-winning builder, is excited to announce the #1 best-selling condo development on Kauai(i) in 2017 is PiliMai at Po'ipu. The island of Kauai, with its world-renowned, emerald-green views of the Na Pali Coast and vivid hues of Waimea Canyon -- "the Grand Canyon of the Pacific" -- are exemplary of the Garden Isle's signature beauty.

The condos at PiliMai are located in Po'ipu, a luxury resort community on Kauai's south coast, one of the island's most popular destinations. The beaches of Poipu beckon to those who seek relaxation and refuge. PiliMai is set in this ideal location on the island's south shore in Koloa and is surrounded by panoramic mountain and ocean views. Nestled amongst a championship golf course, PiliMai offers townhomes and condos with up to 4 bedrooms ranging from approximately 1,208 to 1,850 square feet. A large open-air recreation center, pool, poolside cabana and barbecue area provide all that is needed for entertaining family and friends.

"PiliMai is an exceptional community of world-class homes boasting unparalleled amenities in one of Hawaii's most desired locations," says Egen Moe, Senior Vice President of Brookfield Residential Hawaii. "Being the best selling development so far in 2017 is a true testament to our commitment to build only the finest homes in Hawaii with the customer's needs in mind."

The new condos in Kauai are priced from the $600,000s with tours of the model homes available daily. To schedule a tour, call 888-369-5255 or visit online at brookfieldhawaii.com/pilimai.

(i)Information based on year to date 2017 public record recorded transactions.

