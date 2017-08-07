

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's foreign exchange reserves increased for the sixth consecutive month in July, the People's Bank of China said Monday.



Foreign exchange reserves increased by $24 billion to a 9-month high of $3.08 trillion in July, as tight regulation contained the outflow.



For the first time since June 2014, reserves climbed for six consecutive months.



China's foreign exchange reserves suggest that outflow pressures eased further last month, which seems to have encouraged the PBoC to halt its FX sales entirely, Julian Evans-Pritchard at Capital Economics, said.



This shift is helping to support the renminbi, which is likely to continue to appreciate in coming years, the economist added.



