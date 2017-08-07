

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US Vice-President Mike Pence has denied reports that he is mulling a run for presidency in 2020 if President Donald Trump does not seek a second term.



In a report published last week, The New York Times claimed that luminaries in the Republican party have begun 'what amounts to a shadow campaign for 2020 - as if the current occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue weren't involved'.



'Multiple advisers to Mr. Pence have already intimated to party donors that he would plan to run if Mr. Trump did not,' said the report titled 'Republican Shadow Campaign for 2020 Takes Shape as Trump Doubts Grow.'



The shadow candidates and their operatives have signaled that they are preparing only in case Trump is not available in 2020, according to NY Times.



Despite his approval rating reaching a historic low after first six months in office, Trump has already started campaign for a second term.



Trump is facing a turbulent period in power marked by frequent White House reshuffles, failure to 'Repeal and Replace Obamacare,' and federal investigations into his alleged Russian links during presidential election.



In a statement refuting the news report, Pence said it is 'disgraceful and offensive to me, my family, and our entire team.' The allegations in this article are the latest attempt by the media to divide the Trump administration, he said.



The Vice-President made it clear that his team will continue to focus all its efforts to advance the President's agenda and see him re-elected in 2020. 'Any suggestion otherwise is laughable and absurd'.



