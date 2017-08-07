COSTA MESA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/07/17 -- NEMUS Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: NMUS) announced that data recently obtained from the company's research and development partner, the University of Mississippi (UM), will be presented at the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) meeting to be held in San Diego, CA on November 12-15, 2017. The data will be presented by Dr. Soumyajit Majumdar, Professor of Pharmaceutics and Drug Delivery and Associate Dean for Research and Graduate Programs in the School of Pharmacy at the University and lead scientist of the Nemus ophthalmic platform discovery initiative. The title of the presentation is: "Analogue Derivatization Of Cannabidiol (CBD) For Improved Ocular Permeation: In Vitro And In Vivo Evaluation."

The animal data being presented will focus on the superior ocular bioavailability and characteristics of NB2222, an analogue of CBD, versus plant-derived CBD when administered into the eye. The proprietary molecule was designed at the University and Elsohly Laboratories, Inc. (ELI).

"The development of a comprehensive, multi-cannabinoid drug platform for ophthalmic uses is an important developmental goal for Nemus," commented Brian Murphy, MD, MBA, the Nemus CEO and Chief Medical Officer. "Having access to both the prodrug of THC (NB1111) and the analogue of CBD (NB2222) could potentially add therapeutic indications to our proprietary ocular medicine platform, including dry eye syndrome, uveitis, and glaucoma in the anterior compartment of the eye, as well as macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy in the posterior compartment."

Dr. Majumdar reported: "Topical NB2222 was able to penetrate multiple compartments of the eye including the retina-choroid and vitreous humor, tissues that help maintain optic nerve function. We did not see this type of ocular bioavailability with CBD derived from the plant and administered under identical testing conditions. We look forward to working with Nemus to advance this novel bio-engineered molecule into advanced formulation testing as well as studies examining specific animal models of ocular disease ahead of human studies."

"The Company is committed to advance the cannabinoid-based ophthalmology platform which could address ocular diseases of global, unmet medical need, in Asia as well as in western economies," stated Dr. Murphy.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including statements about the potential benefits of NB2222 and the timing of our near term, intermediate term and long term goals. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price could be materially negatively affected. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology including "goal," "focus," "aims," "believes," "can," "challenge," "predictable" "will," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. We operate in a rapidly changing environment and new risks emerge from time to time. As a result, it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements the Company may make. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, our capital resources, uncertainty regarding the results of future testing and development efforts and other risks that are described in the Risk Factors section of NEMUS' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as expressly required by law, NEMUS disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

ABOUT NEMUS BIOSCIENCE, INC.

The Company is a biopharmaceutical company, headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics for significant unmet medical needs in global markets. Utilizing certain proprietary technology licensed from the University of Mississippi, NEMUS is working to develop novel ways to deliver cannabinoid-based drugs for specific indications, with the aim of optimizing the clinical effects of such drugs, while limiting the potential adverse events. NEMUS' strategy will explore the use of natural and synthetic compounds, alone or in combination. The Company is led by a highly qualified team of executives with decades of biopharmaceutical experience and significant background in early-stage drug development.

For more information, visit http://www.nemusbioscience.com.

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI

The University of Mississippi, the state's flagship institution, is among the elite group of R1: Doctoral Universities - Highest Research Activity in the Carnegie Classification. The university has a long history of producing leaders in a variety of fields including public service, academics, research, health care and business. Its 16 academic divisions include a major medical school, nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy, and an Honors College acclaimed for a blend of academic rigor, experiential learning and opportunities for community action.

CONTACTS:

NEMUS Investor Relations

PCG Advisory Group

Adam Holdsworth

Email: adamh@pcgadvisory.com

Phone: 646-862-4607



NEMUS Media Relations

Janet Vasquez

JV Public Relations

Email: jvasquez@jvprny.com

Phone: 212.645.5498



