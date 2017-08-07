MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/07/17 --Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) ("Net Element" or the "Company"), a global financial technology and value-added solutions group that supports electronic payments acceptance in an omni-channel environment spanning across point-of-sale (POS), e-commerce and mobile devices, today announces that its PayOnline subsidiary launched support for electronic commerce in the United States.

As one of the most versatile global online payment acceptance solutions in the industry, PayOnline's platform allows merchants to expand their business without limiting the way customers can pay.

PayOnline's API and SDK enables merchants to easily integrate payment solutions into their native environment. This agnostic solution is certified with most payment processing platforms in the United States including TSYS, First Data, Chase Paymentech, Global Payments, Elavon and many others.

Industry-Leading Features:

Multiple Payment Methods: In addition to online credit card acceptance, PayOnline supports 100+ payment methods in over 110 currencies for added flexibility;

Certified with Major Processors: PayOnline is certified with the major processing organizations in the United States and internationally;

Developer-Friendly: Easily integrate retail, pay at the table, or e-commerce solutions via robust and thoroughly documented API, code examples for multiple languages, plus SDKs for iOS and Android;

Security First: Industry-leading security features include P2PE, Tokenization, and additional solutions to keep cardholder data safe and secure without exposure to merchants' POS systems;

E-commerce and CMS integrations: PayOnline payment module is available on 23 of the most popular e-commerce and CMS platforms, and the list of supported platforms continues to grow.

"We are excited to bring PayOnline to the United States and look forward to expanding our value-added offerings for merchants," commented Vlad Sadovskiy, President of Integrated Payments for Net Element. "Our fully integrated offering allows merchants to have consolidated multiprocessor reporting capabilities. This solution has been successful abroad and we feel it will be successful in providing added value to merchants in the United States, resulting in a new revenue segment for our North America transaction solutions as well as expanding PayOnline's global reach."

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) operates a payments-as-a-service transactional and value-added services platform for small to medium enterprise ("SME") in the U.S. and selected emerging markets. In the U.S. it aims to grow transactional revenue by innovating SME productivity services such as its cloud based, restaurant and retail point-of-sale solution Aptito. Internationally, Net Element's strategy is to leverage its omni-channel platform to deliver flexible offerings to emerging markets with diverse banking, regulatory and demographic conditions such as UAE, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan where initiatives have been recently launched. Net Element was named in 2016 by South Florida Business Journal as one of the fastest growing technology companies.

Further information is available at www.netelement.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

