TUSTIN, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/07/17 -- Freeze Tag (OTC: FRZT), a leading creator of mobile social games, today announced that a major update to Garfield™ GO, a free-to-play, augmented reality treasure hunting game is available now in the Apple iOS App Store and Google Play App Store.

"We've received some wonderful suggestions for improvements to Garfield GO from our players," said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag. "And we've implemented many of their best ideas in the latest version including the ability to play anytime, anywhere a player chooses."

According to Freeze Tag management, players requested a way to feed Garfield for free without baking or purchasing a food item, thus increasing the number of chests a player can open within a given time period. To accommodate this request, donuts, one of Garfield's favorite foods, are now free and in unlimited supply. Players can use donuts to open chests at anytime without having to wait. However, to have a better chance of getting a higher value chest (silver, gold, diamond), players still have to bake pizza, cake, or lasagna in the oven or use coins earned from other chests or trading trinkets to purchase these food items. Puzzle pieces that are required to win real prizes, such as Amazon, Dominoes, and Visa gift cards, are found in all types of chests: wooden, silver, gold and diamond.

Players also asked for a way to open chests without physically traveling to the coins marked on the map. To provide for this feature, Freeze Tag created a "Distance Booster" which is accessible from the map at all times. Players can purchase the Distance Booster to increase their collection radius to one mile for one hour's time. The Distance Booster continues to work as a player walks around collecting coins or if a player stays stationery. Either way, once activated, coins that fall with the one-mile collection radius will glow and sparkle, signifying to the player that she can tap on them to feed Garfield and retrieve a chest.

In addition, Freeze Tag has also added a number of other features requested by players including the Facebook share functionality when a player wins a prize, special discounted food packs for buying food in quantity, preserving the camera view when returning to the map, and the ability to purchase the missing comic panel to complete a comic strip in the player's collection.

WHAT IS AUGMENTED REALITY OR AR?

Augmented reality is a new technology that allows for you to experience parts of the game in the real world! While playing Garfield GO, you can use your phone's camera to look around and find Garfield pointing to a chest on the sidewalk or in a park. You could find him standing on your desk, sitting on a friend's lap or even hanging out next to one of your pets! You'll never know where Garfield will turn up next!

About GARFIELD

GARFIELD was born on the comics pages on June 19, 1978. The creation of cartoonist Jim Davis, GARFIELD is a humorous strip centered on the lives of a quick-witted orange cat who loves lasagna, coffee, and his remote control; Jon Arbuckle, his owner; and Odie, a sweet but dumb dog. GARFIELD was introduced to the world in just 41 newspapers and is now the most widely syndicated comic strip ever, appearing in 2100 newspapers. The strip, distributed by Universal Press, is read by over 220 million people each day and is translated into 42 languages.

Follow Garfield on Facebook (facebook.com/Garfield), Twitter (twitter.com/Garfield), Instagram (instagram.com/garfield) and YouTube (youtube.com/garfieldandfriends), and visit garfield.com, and Garfield's free educational site, professorgarfield.org.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile social games that are fun and engaging for all ages. Based on a free-to-play business model that has propelled games like Pokemon Go and Candy Crush Saga to worldwide success, we employ state-of-the-art data analytics and proprietary technology to dynamically optimize the gaming experience for revenue generation. Players can download and enjoy our games for free, or they can purchase virtual items and additional features within the game to increase the fun factor. Our games encourage players to compete and engage with their friends on major social networks such as Facebook and Twitter. Founded by gaming industry veterans, Freeze Tag has launched several successful mobile games including the number one hit series Victorian Mysteries® and Unsolved Mystery Club®, as well as digital entertainment like Etch A Sketch®. Freeze Tag games have been downloaded millions of times on the Apple, Amazon and Google app stores.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our partners continuing to help market the game, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

