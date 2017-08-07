BUFFALO, NY--(Marketwired - August 07, 2017) -

Portfolio company Athenex completes initial public offering

Invested $3.35 million in four follow-on transactions

Net Asset Value per share was $5.00 at June 30

Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: RAND) ("Rand"), a venture capital company which invests in growth businesses with unique product, service or technology concepts, announced its results for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended June 30, 2017.

Allen F. ("Pete") Grum, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rand Capital, commented, "Our application for our second SBIC fund is under review by the SBA. In support of the proposed SBIC, we contributed $7.5 million of cash to this subsidiary. We anticipate receiving approval for $15 million of new leverage. We invested $3.35 million in four portfolio companies during the second quarter, the majority of which was from the new fund under the SBA's pre-licensing approval protocols. Consistent with our current plan to increase interest income, $3 million of these investments was in the form of debt instruments."

Second Quarter 2017 Financial Highlights

Reported $5.00 net asset value (NAV) per share at June 30, 2017, compared with $5.10 at March 31, 2017. Lower NAV is primarily due to net unrealized losses on certain investments, reflecting current operating conditions within those companies.

Supported four current portfolio companies with $3 million of debt investments and $350,000 of equity investments during the quarter: eHealth Global Technologies, Inc. $2,000,000 GENICON, Inc. $1,000,000 SciAps, Inc. $250,000 BeetNPath, LLC $100,000

Investment income increased 58% over the prior-year second quarter.

At June 30, 2017, portfolio fair value was $30.3 million and cash was $6.6 million.

Mr. Grum added, "We are assisting several of the companies in our portfolio with their eventual exit. While we can't predict the timing, such transactions should generate further investment capital to support our growth strategy."

Total investment income in the second quarter and first half of 2017 were approximately $349,000 and $678,000, respectively, up from approximately $221,000 and $415,000 in the comparable prior-year periods, demonstrating the Company's progress with its plan to increase interest income. Total expenses in the 2017 second quarter were approximately $607,000, up from approximately $490,000 in the prior-year second quarter, primarily due to higher professional fees associated with the formation of the new SBIC. On a year-to-date basis, total expenses were approximately $1.1 million, down from approximately $2.4 million in the 2016 first half, which included higher bonus and profit sharing expenses resulting from the Company's Gemcor exit.

Selected Portfolio Highlights

Athenex, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer, aiming to develop safer and more efficacious cancer medication. In June 2017, the company went public (NASDAQ: ATNX) through an initial public offering at $11 per share. Athenex has been a Rand portfolio company since 2014. At June 30, 2017, Rand held approximately 46,000 restricted common shares, valued at $614,000. The shares were valued at a discount due to restrictions on the sale of the shares.

eHealth Global Technologies, Inc. is the industry-leading provider of clinically-informed referral services. The company serves more than half of the top 100 hospitals in the U.S. as well as the leading health information exchanges. During the second quarter, Rand funded a

$2 million loan to eHealth in support of its ongoing growth. The company plans to add 84 new jobs over the next three years, in accordance with its plans to digitally organize the growing volume of electronic medical records. At June 30, 2017, Rand's investment in eHealth was $3.5 million, making it the second largest investment in Rand's portfolio on a cost basis.

GENICON, Inc. is recognized as an emerging leader in the design, production, and distribution of patented surgical instrumentation focused exclusively on laparoscopic, or minimally invasive, surgery. During the second quarter, Rand replaced $2 million of previously outstanding promissory notes and adding $1 million of new debt capital, resulting in a $3 million investment during the quarter. GENICON plans to invest in tooling for new product lines and expand its production capacity. At June 30, 2017, GENICON represents the largest investment in the Rand portfolio, at $4 million on a cost basis.

As of June 30, 2017, Rand's portfolio consisted of 29 active companies. At that date, the portfolio was comprised of approximately 59% in equity investments and 41% in debt investments, compared with 68% in equity investments and 32% in debt investments at the same time last year. The change in investment mix reflects Rand's current strategy to increase investment income to cover operating expenses.

Webcast and Conference Call

Rand will host a conference call and live webcast today, August 7, 2017, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review its financial condition and results for the 2017 second quarter, as well as its strategy and outlook. The review will be accompanied by a slide presentation which will be available on Rand's website at www.randcapital.com under the heading "Investor Relations." A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

Rand's conference call can be accessed by calling (201) 689-8263. Alternatively, the webcast can be monitored on Rand's website at www.randcapital.com under the heading "Investor Relations."

A telephonic replay will be available from approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today through Monday, August 14, 2017. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671, and enter conference ID number 13666555. A transcript of the call will be placed on Rand's website, once available.

ABOUT RAND CAPITAL

Rand Capital (NASDAQ: RAND) provides investors the ability to participate in venture capital opportunities through an investment in the Company's stock. Rand is a Business Development Company (BDC), and its first wholly-owned subsidiary is licensed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as a Small Business Investment Company (SBIC). Its second SBIC is undergoing the approval process with the SBA. Rand focuses its equity investments in early or expansion stage companies and generally lends to more mature companies. Rand looks for strong leadership who is bringing to market new or unique products, technologies or services that have a high potential for growth. Additional information can be found at the Company's website where it regularly posts information: http://www.randcapital.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future net asset value growth, investment returns and opportunities as well as Rand's plans for utilizing proceeds from sales of portfolio companies when and if received. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including general economic and business conditions, conditions affecting the portfolio companies' markets, competitor responses, and market acceptance of their products and services and other factors disclosed in the Corporation's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, such forward-looking statements should be regarded as the Corporation's current plans, estimates and beliefs. The Corporation assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this release.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Position ------------------ ------------------ June 30, December 31, 2017 2016 (Unaudited) ------------------ ------------------ ASSETS ------------------------------------ Investments at fair value: Control investments (cost of $99,500 and $99,500, respectively) $ 99,500 $ 99,500 Affiliate investments (cost of $19,341,212 and $17,589,623, respectively) 14,691,888 13,605,974 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments (cost of $16,052,007 and $13,941,907, respectively) 15,471,799 13,795,007 ------------------ ------------------ Total investments, at fair value (cost of $35,492,719 and $31,631,030, respectively) 30,263,187 27,500,481 Cash 6,590,994 12,280,140 Interest receivable (net of allowance: $161,000) 373,835 324,237 Deferred tax asset 1,684,327 1,165,164 Prepaid income taxes 298,630 - Other assets 608,514 1,148,508 ------------------ ------------------ Total assets $ 39,819,487 $ 42,418,530 ================== ================== LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (NET ASSETS) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Liabilities: Debentures guaranteed by the SBA, net $ 7,841,473 $ 7,827,773 Profit sharing and bonus payable 132,000 1,270,052 Income tax payable - 320,008 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 164,294 324,537 Deferred revenue 47,175 46,797 ------------------ ------------------ Total liabilities 8,184,942 9,789,167 Stockholders' equity (net assets): Common stock, $.10 par; shares authorized 10,000,000; shares issued 6,863,034; shares outstanding of 6,321,988 as of 6/30/17 and 12/31/16 686,304 686,304 Capital in excess of par value 10,581,789 10,581,789 Accumulated net investment loss (1,851,733) (1,577,848) Undistributed net realized gain on investments 27,127,054 27,127,054 Net unrealized depreciation on investments (3,439,764) (2,718,831) Treasury stock, at cost; 541,046 shares (1,469,105) (1,469,105) ------------------ ------------------ Total stockholders' equity (net assets) (per share $5.00 at 6/30/17; $5.16 at 12/31/16) 31,634,545 32,629,363 ------------------ ------------------ Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (net assets) $ 39,819,487 $ 42,418,530 ================== ==================

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended June For the Six Months Ended 30, June 30, ---------------------------- ---------------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- Investment income: Interest from portfolio companies: Control investments $ - $ - $ - $ 11,828 Affiliate investments 137,243 94,614 274,000 159,575 Non- Control/Non- Affiliate investments 140,397 68,527 249,731 129,632 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- Total interest from portfolio companies 277,640 163,141 523,731 301,035 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- Interest from other investments: Non- Control/Non- Affiliate investments 6,859 18,648 17,834 21,709 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- Total interest from other investments 6,859 18,648 17,834 21,709 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- Dividend and other investment income: Affiliate investments 53,024 33,232 115,397 80,797 Non- Control/Non- Affiliate investments 2,681 - 5,193 - ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- Total dividend and other investment income 55,705 33,232 120,590 80,797 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- Fee income: Control investments - - - 2,000 Affiliate investments 3,167 1,167 4,084 1,862 Non- Control/Non- Affiliate investments 5,768 4,318 11,537 7,234 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- Total fee income 8,935 5,485 15,621 11,096 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- Total investment income 349,139 220,506 677,776 414,637 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- Expenses: Salaries 165,413 155,437 330,826 310,875 Bonus and profit sharing - - - 1,411,659 Employee benefits 47,699 36,711 100,069 126,222 Directors' fees 36,374 47,380 71,249 94,755 Professional fees 178,193 86,288 262,195 151,048 Stockholders and office operating 80,725 61,542 147,935 124,036 Insurance 6,258 6,258 17,560 17,518 Corporate development 11,609 16,055 33,317 31,525 Other operating 3,323 2,375 5,283 5,975 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- 529,594 412,046 968,434 2,273,613 Interest on SBA obligations 77,569 77,570 155,138 155,139 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- Total expenses 607,163 489,616 1,123,572 2,428,752 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- Net investment loss before income taxes (258,024) (269,110) (445,796) (2,014,115) Income tax benefit (99,403) (114,564) (171,911) (777,591) ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- Net investment loss (158,621) (154,546) (273,885) (1,236,524) ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- Net realized gain on sales and dispositions of investments: Control investments - - - 13,176,313 Non- Control/Non- Affiliate investments 168,140 - 168,140 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- Net realized gain before income tax expense - 168,140 - 13,344,453 Income tax expense - 34,520 - 4,977,481 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- Net realized gain on investments - 133,620 - 8,366,972 Net change in unrealized deprciation or appreciation on investments: Control investments - - - (11,362,500) Affiliate investments (665,675) (325,000) (665,675) (747,800) Non- Control/Non- Affiliate investments (52,664) 69,444 (433,308) 69,444 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- Change in unrealized depreciation or appreciation before income tax benefit (718,339) (255,556) (1,098,983) (12,040,856) Deferred income tax benefit (241,623) (78,390) (378,050) (4,494,796) ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- Net change in unrealized depreciation or appreciation on investments (476,716) (177,166) (720,933) (7,546,060) ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- Net realized and unrealized (loss) gain on investments (476,716) (43,546) (720,933) 820,912 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- Net decrease in net assets from operations $ (635,337) $ (198,092) $ (994,818) $ (415,612) ============= ============= ============= ============= Weighted average shares outstanding 6,321,988 6,328,538 6,321,988 6,328,538 Basic and diluted net decrease in net assets from operations per share $ (0.10) $ (0.03) $ (0.16) $ (0.07) ============= ============= ============= =============

