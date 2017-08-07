Frost & Sullivan Commends STARTEK'S Vision in Introducing Customer Engagement Solutions Based on Scientific Communication Research

The STARTEK Advantage System offers a unique approach to Omnichannel, customer service, training, innovation, and analytics produces complete customer lifecycle care solutions

SANTA CLARA, California, Aug. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the contact center outsourcing industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes STARTEK (NYSE: SRT) with the 2017 North American Frost & Sullivan Award for Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership. STARTEK has responded to the rapid changes in the business process outsourcing (BPO) market by delivering highly customized tools, processes, and training services-powered by the science of dialogue. STARTEK has earned this recognition in the North American outsourced contact center services industry based on the company's focus on high-quality customer care services, technology expertise, and communication technologies.

As a customer engagement BPO service provider, STARTEK's Advantage System leverages the principles of dialogue across all aspects of the customer experience and delivers:



Omnichannel engagement through voice, chat, email, social media, and IVR

Consulting services

Performance optimization services

Customer intelligence analytics

Scientific research solutions

Its product suite can be deployed in either client sites or in STARTEK's own Centers of Excellence located in the United States, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Philippines.

"STARTEK is the only BPO company of its size that employs the science of human communication to improve customer satisfaction scores and other customer-facing performance metrics," said Frost & Sullivan Principal Analyst, Michael DeSalles. "This approach best addresses communication complexity because STARTEK views customers as unique individuals with distinct circumstances and specific communication needs."

STARTEK supports a wide variety of industries including cable and media, telecom, high tech, financial services, healthcare, education, retail, and utilities. The company's experience and understanding of a rapidly changing consumer base allows it to deliver customer-centric solutions and tangible results for clients. DeSalles adds, "Frost & Sullivan firmly believes that STARTEK has developed innovative tools, processes, and training powered by the science of dialogue; thus, enabling it to provide highly customized and effective solutions for its clients." He says, "The company's focus on high-quality customer care services- backed by technology expertise and the science of communication-places the company at the apex of service providers in North America."

"We are extremely honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for our ground-breaking efforts to bring true human dialogue back to the contact center," commented Chad Carlson, STARTEK president and CEO. "By enabling and empowering our Brand Warriors and adopting scientifically-proven conversational habits across all channels, our clients are building strong, emotional connections with their customers and experiencing positive gains in customer-facing metrics such as customer satisfaction, retention, sales, and Net Promoter scores."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a competitive strategy - resulting in larger market share, better competitive brand positioning, and improved customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About STARTEK

STARTEK specializes in orchestrating the ideal customer experience at the point of conversation between brands and their customers. Utilizing the STARTEK Advantage System and powered by the science of dialogue, our customer engagement specialists and communication scientists understand the human component of the contact center better than anyone. Our omnichannel engagement solutions have helped countless brands, including JD Power award-winning companies, connect emotionally, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores. Whether engaging on the phone, online, in person, in your contact center or in ours, STARTEK can help you turn your strong customer relationships into unbreakable ones. Because the outcome of every customer engagement matters. For more information, visit http://www.startek.com/ .

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Estefany Ariza

P: 210.477.8469

E: estefany.ariza@frost.com

Kelly Hilton

P: 502.435.7040

STARTEK

E: kelly.hilton@startek.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/542560/Startek_Award_Logo.jpg