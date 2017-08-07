Metsä Group Stock Exchange Release 7 August 2017 at 3.30 pm EEST



Metsä Group's CFO Vesa-Pekka Takala has been appointed as Deputy Managing Director of Metsäliitto Cooperative. Takala has been Metsä Group's CFO since 2010 and continues in this position also in the future.



Metsä Group is a forerunner in sustainable bioeconomy utilising renewable wood from sustainably managed northern forests. Metsä Group focuses on wood supply and forest services, wood products, pulp, fresh fibre paperboards and tissue and cooking papers.



Metsä Group's sales totalled EUR 4.7 billion in 2016, and it employs approximately 9,300 people. The Group operates in some 30 countries. Metsäliitto Cooperative is the parent company of Metsä Group and is owned by approximately 104,000 Finnish forest owners.



