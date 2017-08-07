SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/07/17 -- IDW Entertainment, the independent entertainment content studio that is a division of IDW Media Holdings (OTCQX: IDWM), is introducing its new content development, production, distribution and engagement initiative -- the IDW Digital Studio.

IDW Digital Studio's primary objective is to become a global leader in creating, managing and delivering original, on-demand entertainment content for the "geek culture" audience across all current and next-generation digital platforms with a primary focus on building franchises. IDW Digital Studio will tap into the established and passionate fan base of highly sought after savvy 18-49-year-olds already familiar with the IDW Media brands.

IDW Entertainment President David Ozer explained, "People are consuming media differently and have very diverse expectations for their entertainment experiences than they did just a few years ago. With IDW Digital Studios, we believe we can deliver an entertainment experience that speaks to today's sophisticated audiences, introducing truly fresh and creative concepts via the digital marketplace, including social media, mobile, gaming, channels and more."

Leveraging both the extensive library of IDW properties, as well as new projects in development and/or production with major creative talent and media companies, IDW Digital Studio's offerings will include episodic video, animation, short form social content, digital comics, interactive content, mobile games, features, live events and daily fan-centric content. In addition to content creation and integrated fan centric franchise marketing, IDW Digital Studio's management is focusing on establishing long-term digital network arrangements, allowing for distribution of its content and services across both traditional digital platforms and emerging digital network channels. It will also simultaneously build out O&O channels in ecosystems friendly to fan engagement.

About IDW Entertainment

IDW Entertainment was launched in November 2013 to develop, produce and distribute film and television properties based on IDW Publishing's extensive catalog of comic books and graphic novels. Since that time, the company has successfully debuted two pioneering series -- Wynonna Earp, named among the 20 Best New TV Shows of 2016 by Variety, debuted on Syfy in the U.S. and Spike TV in the UK and Australia; and Dirk Gently, based on the best-selling comic novels by Douglas Adams and starring Sam Barnett and Elijah Wood, on BBC America in the U.S. -- as both traditional network series and as subscription on-demand content through Netflix. Both series are returning for a second season later in 2017.

As a division of IDW Media Holdings, Inc., IDW Entertainment has access to a cache of intellectual properties at the ready for potential development through its sister entity, IDW Publishing, the mega comic book and graphic novel publisher. That connection also provides IDW Entertainment with a wealth of marketing support in terms of advertising and promotion through the various IDW Publishing titles, marketing new series to existing fan bases and through events like ComiCon that appeal to targeted segments of today's online and cable audiences.

Forming strategic creative partnerships with proven authors like Jonathan Kellerman, creator of the best-selling Alex Delaware detective novel series, who is working with IDW Entertainment on developing a series based on the novels called Heartbreak Hotel; Joe Hill, creator of the popular comic book series Locke and Key, has written a pilot for the same named series which will have a network pick up announcement shortly; and creative talents like Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo, who is collaborating with IDW Entertainment on developing The Devil, a series based on the real-life misdeeds of British gangster Stephen "The Devil" French; IDW Entertainment is forging new models for funding, developing, producing and distributing television content around the globe.

About IDW Media Holdings

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: IDWM) is a fully integrated media company, which includes the award-winning IDW Publishing, IDW Games, IDW Entertainment, Top Shelf Productions, the San Diego Comic Art Gallery, and CTM Media Group Inc. CTM Media Group Inc. is one of North America's largest distributors of tourism information. Distributing over 100 million brochures last year, CTM's comprehensive visitor out of home marketing network includes over 14,000 brochure information displays and over 400 award-winning touch screen kiosks.

Forward Looking Statements:

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our public disclosures provide information on certain of such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

