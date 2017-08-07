TAMPA, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/07/17 -- Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTC: UATG)

The company revealed today that they have begun the review and design process for future products in the industrial market segment to include coatings, paints, and plastics. Based on the company's antimicrobial Hygiea with Active Silver Protection (ASP) technology, the new product lines will initially focus on the needs of the health care industry. The new products are not expected to be made commercially available until late 2018.

The company's powerful antimicrobial technology inhibits the growth of bacteria, viruses, mold and fungi on natural & synthetic textiles, foams, plastics, and coatings, eliminating pathogens for the life of the product. Hygieia coatings are precisely engineered to feature a 100% efficacy of the surface or substrate its applied to.

Director of Special Programs, Blake Cooley explained, "Hygieia based formulas allow antimicrobial silver to be incorporated into aqueous and polar organic solvent-based coatings, powder coatings, and injection molded plastics. UAT's Hygieia additives do not impact the mechanical or flame resistant properties of plastics or coatings and are stable against UV light and high temperatures. This technology affords UATG with the potential to further expand the commercial application of this technology into other market segments." The active ingredient in Hygieia additives is EPA registered as a materials preservative and is Oeko-Tex® approved as free of harmful substances.

The new product lines are expected to be destined for hospital patient room wall paint, operating room wall paint and any touch surface where pathogen transfer may occur.

About UAT Group, Inc.

Umbra Applied Technologies is a member of the Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTC: UATG) family of companies. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida UAT Group is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and technology solutions. UAT Group is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services for defense, civil, and commercial applications in United States and internationally. It also provides management, engineering, technical, scientific, logistic, and information services

For more information visit www.uatgroup.com or www.umbraappliedtechnologies.com

