SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/07/17 -- Virtual Instruments will showcase Load DynamiX Enterprise at Flash Memory Summit, August 8-11, 2017. An integrated solution for workload acquisition, analysis, and modeling, Load DynamiX Enterprise is a vendor neutral analytics platform used to simulate, test and validate real-world customer workloads on vendor arrays -- to validate that performance criteria are met before purchase. Customers also leverage it for an authoritative understanding of how changes in application workload behavior affect storage infrastructure performance in production environments. Demonstrations of Load DynamiX Enterprise will take place at Virtual Instruments' booth #818.

Peter Murray, Principal Systems Engineer at Virtual Instruments, will be presenting a paper titled "Getting Better Performance Estimates by Generating More Realistic Workloads" as part of the Testing/Performance track at the event, and will also be participating in an expert session titled "Reliability and Performance."

WHAT:

Demonstration of Load DynamiX Enterprise at Flash Memory Summit 2017

Chat With The Experts Session: Reliability and Performance

Paper Presentation: Getting Better Performance Estimates by Generating More Realistic Workloads

WHO:

Peter Murray, Principal Systems Engineer at Virtual Instruments

WHEN:

Exhibit Hours

-- Tuesday, August 8th from 4:00 - 7:00pm PT

-- Wednesday, August 9th from 12:00 - 7:00pm PT

-- Thursday, August 10th from 10:00am - 2:30pm PT

-- Tuesday, August 8th from 4:00 - 7:00pm PT -- Wednesday, August 9th from 12:00 - 7:00pm PT -- Thursday, August 10th from 10:00am - 2:30pm PT FMS Chat With The Experts Session: Reliability and Performance

-- Tuesday, August 8th from 7:00pm - 8:30pm PT

-- Tuesday, August 8th from 7:00pm - 8:30pm PT Getting Better Performance Estimates by Generating More Realistic Workloads

-- Wednesday, August 9th from 8:30am - 10:50am PT

WHERE:

Flash Memory Summit 2017, Santa Clara Convention Center

The Flash Memory Summit program consists of a day of pre-conference seminars, followed by three days of panel discussions, keynotes, forums, paper sessions, tutorials, updates and special sessions to provide attendees with practical information on the current state of solid state memory and its applications. Additional information about the event is available at http://www.flashmemorysummit.com

To learn more about Load DynamiX Enterprise, please visit http://www.virtualinstruments.com/enterprise/

About Virtual Instruments

Virtual Instruments is the leader in application-centric infrastructure performance management. It provides comprehensive infrastructure instrumentation and performance analytics for enterprise data centers. The company's solutions give IT teams deep workload visibility and actionable insights into their end-to-end systems across the hybrid data center. Virtual Instruments empowers companies to maximize the performance, availability and utilization of their production IT infrastructure. Virtual Instruments has over 500 customers, including enterprise IT, cloud service providers and storage vendors. The privately held company is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. For more information, visit https://www.virtualinstruments.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Anne Stanley

10Fold for Virtual Instruments

Email Contact

415-800-5383



