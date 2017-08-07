DETROIT, MI--(Marketwired - August 07, 2017) - AndCo Consulting, an independent, employee-owned institutional investment consulting firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Mike Holycross as a senior consultant in the company's Southfield, MI office. In his new role, Holycross will work with AndCo's Michigan team to expand the company's growing presence in the region, and will service institutional plans, including Public, Taft-Hartley, Endowment and Foundations and Corporate Plans.

Holycross joins AndCo with over 20 years of investment consulting and leadership experience. Most recently, he was an executive director and institutional consulting director with Graystone Consulting in Birmingham, MI.

"As a firm, we are committed to Michigan and the surrounding markets, and adding someone with Mike's client service reputation to our local team will help us continue to offer a high level of quality service to our existing clients and prospects in the Midwest," said Mike Welker, president and CEO of AndCo. "Over the years, Mike has also worked with some of our Michigan-based team members, so bringing him onboard was a good fit for both parties. We are thrilled to have him on our team."

Throughout his expansive career, Holycross has worked with over 30 institutional clients and advised over $3.7 billion in assets.

"I decided to join the AndCo team because I wanted to work for an independent firm that allowed me to focus on my clients without internal or external distractions," said Holycross. "Most firms claim to be independent, but AndCo has made it their mission to redefine how a firm can truly put the client's interests first. I'm excited to join this unique platform."

Holycross received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Central Michigan University and his Masters of Science in Finance from Walsh College. He also holds his Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA) designation. Earlier this year, he was listed as one of Barron's Top Institutional Advisors of 2017.

