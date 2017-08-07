Hainan Airlines to Launch Service to Serbia on September 15

BEIJING, Aug. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hainan Airlines has applied to extend the Monday and Friday flights on its existing Beijing-Prague route on to Belgrade, Serbia, effective September 15, with the Prague-Belgrade leg granted fifth freedom traffic rights. With these rights in place, once the new service is launched, Hainan Airlines can offer round trip services between Beijing and Prague, Beijing and Belgrade, as well as Prague and Belgrade. The extended route builds a convenient air bridge for passengers in China, the Czech Republic and Serbia.

The Beijing-Prague-Belgrade route will be serviced by an Airbus A330 aircraft, with two round trip flights weekly, on Mondays and Fridays. The service's business class features spacious and comfortable cabins, 180-degree adjustable lie-flat seats, BOSE headsets and Bvlgari toiletry bags. Passengers in all classes will have access to an exclusive on-demand entertainment system and a gourmet selection of Western and Oriental meals. Travelers can book tickets for the Beijing-Prague-Belgrade flight by logging on to Hainan Airlines' website at www.hainanairlines.com, calling the hotline at 00-800-876-89999 or visiting any of the airline's ticket offices or licensed distributors.