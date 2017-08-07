Military Augmented Reality (MAR) Technologies Market Report 2017-2027

LONDON, August 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Forecasts For Dismounted Soldiers, Land Vehicles, Naval Vehicles, Aerial Vehicles PLUS Analysis of Helmet Mounted Display Systems, Heads-Up Display (HUD), Driver Vision Enhancement (DVE), Smart Glasses, Goggles & Screens, See Through Waveguide (STWG) Optics, & Computer Generated Data Enhancing the Soldier, Commander & Pilot Experience with Mixed & Augmented Reality (AR)
Within aerospace & defence, a high level of emphasis is placed on cutting edge technology, with rapid advancements continuously being made in a variety of areas. Military Augmented Reality (MAR) is one of these areas of interest. As a result, the market outlook for this part of the defence sector is positive. Visiongain assesses the market to be valued at $1.37bn in 2017 and with continued advancement and sustained market demand, Visiongain has forecast growth for the military augmented reality market.
Key benefits of purchasing this report:
•Learn About the Future Military Augmented Reality Industry Outlook- The Military Augmented Reality national market forecasts will confirm and underpin your own analysis
•Keep Up To Speed With Military Augmented Reality Technologies- Find 4 submarket forecasts: MAR for Dismounted Soldiers, MAR for Land Vehicles, MAR for Naval Vehicles, MAR for Aerial Vehicles
•Understand the Military Augmented Reality Opportunities- See 10 detailed tables covering Military Augmented Reality industry contracts & projects
•Save Time Researchingthe landscape with profiles of the 8 leading companies including BAE Systems plc, Elbit Systems Ltd. and Rockwell Collins, among others
•Reinforce Your Business Case For Military Augmented Reality- Substantiate you research proposal with our national market forecasts for the U.S., U.K., and Israel, among others
•Enhance Your Military Augmented Reality Presentations- Find 158 tables & charts that you can utilise to illustrate your point in your Military Augmented Reality investment proposal.
•Maintain An Advantage In Military Augmented Reality- Read analysis of this market, as well as a SWOT analysis of the market, in combination with Visiongain's forecast of the market.
Segmentation
Target readership:
• Aerospace & defence companies
• Procurement departments/heads of procurement
• R&D managers
• Leading companies with an interest in military augmented reality
• Military augmented reality companies
• Companies involved in the wider augmented reality technologies sector
• Anyone with an interest in this exciting, developing technology.
With 158 number of tables and charts and a total length of 200 pages, this report is a fantastic opportunity to increase your knowledge of this sector. With a variety of national and submarket forecasts offered, this report will be of use to any with an interest in the military augmented reality industry.
