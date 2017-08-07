Military Augmented Reality (MAR) Technologies Market Report 2017-2027

LONDON, August 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecasts For Dismounted Soldiers, Land Vehicles, Naval Vehicles, Aerial Vehicles PLUS Analysis of Helmet Mounted Display Systems, Heads-Up Display (HUD), Driver Vision Enhancement (DVE), Smart Glasses, Goggles & Screens, See Through Waveguide (STWG) Optics, & Computer Generated Data Enhancing the Soldier, Commander & Pilot Experience with Mixed & Augmented Reality (AR)

Within aerospace & defence, a high level of emphasis is placed on cutting edge technology, with rapid advancements continuously being made in a variety of areas. Military Augmented Reality (MAR) is one of these areas of interest. As a result, the market outlook for this part of the defence sector is positive. Visiongain assesses the market to be valued at $1.37bn in 2017 and with continued advancement and sustained market demand, Visiongain has forecast growth for the military augmented reality market.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



Key benefits of purchasing this report:

•Learn About the Future Military Augmented Reality Industry Outlook- The Military Augmented Reality national market forecasts will confirm and underpin your own analysis

•Keep Up To Speed With Military Augmented Reality Technologies- Find 4 submarket forecasts: MAR for Dismounted Soldiers, MAR for Land Vehicles, MAR for Naval Vehicles, MAR for Aerial Vehicles

•Understand the Military Augmented Reality Opportunities- See 10 detailed tables covering Military Augmented Reality industry contracts & projects

•Save Time Researchingthe landscape with profiles of the 8 leading companies including BAE Systems plc, Elbit Systems Ltd. and Rockwell Collins, among others

•Reinforce Your Business Case For Military Augmented Reality- Substantiate you research proposal with our national market forecasts for the U.S., U.K., and Israel, among others

•Enhance Your Military Augmented Reality Presentations- Find 158 tables & charts that you can utilise to illustrate your point in your Military Augmented Reality investment proposal.

•Maintain An Advantage In Military Augmented Reality- Read analysis of this market, as well as a SWOT analysis of the market, in combination with Visiongain's forecast of the market.

Segmentation



Target readership:

• Aerospace & defence companies

• Procurement departments/heads of procurement

• R&D managers

• Leading companies with an interest in military augmented reality

• Military augmented reality companies

• Companies involved in the wider augmented reality technologies sector

• Anyone with an interest in this exciting, developing technology.

With 158 number of tables and charts and a total length of 200 pages, this report is a fantastic opportunity to increase your knowledge of this sector. With a variety of national and submarket forecasts offered, this report will be of use to any with an interest in the military augmented reality industry.

To request a report overview of this report please email Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call Tel: +44-(0)-20-7336-6100

Or click on https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1943/Military-Augmented-Reality-(MAR)-Technologies-Market-Report-2017-2027

List of Companies Mentioned in this Report:

21st Century Fox

ADS Inc.

Airbus

Airbus Defence & Space

Airbus Helicopters

Alenia Aermacchi

Applied Research Associates (ARA)

APX Labs

ASELSAN

Atheer, Inc.

Augmented Vision Inc.

BAE Systems

BAE Systems Ltd.

BAE Systems plc

BANC3 Inc.

Boeing

CERDEC

Cinoptics

Close Air Solutions

Cohort Group plc

Convergent Manufacturing Technologies

Cubic Corporation

DAQRI

Digilens

DIOTA

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Eligo Vision

Eon Reality Inc.

ESG

Excelitas Technologies

Fincantieri

Finmeccanica/Leonardo

Gentex Corporation

Harris Corporation

Immy Inc.

Innovega

International Enterprises Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries

Israel Military Industries

ISTEC ICE Ltd.

JSC United Aircraft Corporation

Kongsberg Gallium

Kopin Corporation

KRET

L-3 Communications

L-3 Link

Leonardo

LifeBEAM

LIG Nex1

Liteye Systems Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Lumus Optical

Microsoft Corporation

NGRAIN

NGRAIN

ODG

Optech4D

Optics1 Inc.

Osterhout Design Group

Paravion Technology Inc.

Physical Optics Corporation (POC)

Precision Technic Defence A/S

Qioptiq Photonics Ltd.

Rafael

Rapid Imaging Software Inc.

Raytheon

ReallarR

Rockwell Collins

Rosoboronexport

SA Photonics

Saab

SEA

Six15 Technologies,

Sukhoi

Tactical Display Group LLC

Thales Group

Vision Systems International

Visionix

Vuzix Corporation

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com