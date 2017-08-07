

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech central bank was relatively dovish in its comments after its recent decision to raise its interest rates for the first time in nine years, suggesting that this will be a gradual tightening cycle amid higher inflation expectations, Liam Carson, an economist at Capital Economics, said.



The Bank Board decided to increase the two-week repo rate by 20 basis points to 0.25 percent, the Czech National Bank said in a statement on 3 August.



The latest hike was the first increase in domestic interest rates since February 2008.



'The accompanying statement was slightly more dovish than we had anticipated,' the economist observed.



The policy statement asserted that inflation is 'currently peaking' and argued that, despite strong wage pressures, growth in domestic costs will start to ease due to rising labor productivity growth.



Policymakers expect import price pressures to 'quickly turn anti-inflationary' and added that interest rates will be slow to return to their neutral level due to the ECB's quantitative easing programme.



The central bank now expects core inflation to be fairly stable over the monetary policy horizon and is projecting that headline inflation will edge back down to its 2 percent target by early-2018.



Carson anticipates inflation is likely to be higher than most expect, resulting in more rate hikes than are currently priced in to the market.



Capital Economics expect the next rate hike to come in the first quarter of 2018.



