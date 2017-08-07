Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 07/08/2017 / 20:34 UTC+8 *[07 August 2017, Hong Kong] Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited ("Guotai Junan International*" or the "*Company*", Stock code: 1788.HK) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a strategic framework cooperation agreement ("the Agreement") with China Minsheng Bank Hong Kong Branch ("CMBC Hong Kong"). Both parties agreed to establish a stable cooperative relationship with mutual trust as well as to solidify advantages of both companies to promote the cooperation in various businesses such as overseas bonds underwriting and investment, structured products and client base expansion. On 3 August 2017, Dr. Yim Fung, JP, Chairman and CEO, Ms Qi Haiying, Deputy CEO of *Guotai Junan International*, Mr. Du Yunfei, CEO, Mr. Huang Minghui, Deputy CEO, Mr. Li Ming and Mr. Hu Peifeng, Assistant CEO of CMBC Hong Kong attended the signing ceremony. Dr. Yim Fung and Mr. Du Yunfei made speeches respectively, while Ms Qi Haiying and Mr. Huang Minghui inked the Agreement on behalf of both parties on the ceremony. *Guotai Junan International *hasmaintained a steady growth in the past seventeen years. Meanwhile, the Company has established a completed product portfolio and accumulated extensive experiences in risk management. CMBC is the first national joint-stock commercial bank in China initiated and funded mainly by non-state-owned enterprises. CMBC Hong Kong, the banks' first branch outside mainland China, operates as a main strategic platform in the international financial markets, with deep strength in financial services. The cooperation is expected to enhance the overall capabilities of both companies, as well as to provide more comprehensive financial services to clients. In recent years, overseas bond underwriting and structured products have become one of *Guotai Junan International*'s important businesses. The cooperation will mark a milestone for both companies' development, provide excellent growth opportunities and brand new outlook for respective businesses development. - _End _- *About Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited* *Guotai Junan International* is the market leader and first mover for internationalization of Chinese securities company. The Company is the first Chinese securities broker to list on the Main Board of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange by way of initial public offering. Based in Hong Kong, the Company provides diversified integrated financial services. The five core services include: (i) brokerage, (ii) corporate finance, (iii) loans and financing, (iv) asset management, (v) financial products, market making and investments. The Company's online trading platform support a total of 8 stock markets, including Hong Kong, USA, UK, Japan, Canada, Singapore, China A share and B share, as well as more than 20 futures and options markets worldwide, providing leveraged foreign exchange trading for 8 currency pairs and 21 cross-currency pairs, inclusive of CNH. The Company is one of the constituents of HSCI, Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index, FTSE HK index and FTSE HK ex H share index. Guotai Junan International has been assigned "Baa2 / Prime-2" and "BBB / A-2" rating from Moody's Investor Service and Standard & Poor's Global Ratings respectively. The controlling shareholder, Guotai Junan Securities Company Limited ("Guotai Junan", Stock Code: 601211.SH; 2611.HK), is one of the China's leading securities houses. In 2015, Guotai Junan was listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. In April, 2017, it began to be listed on the Main board at Hong Kong Stock Exchange. In 2016, Guotai Junan ranked the second among Chinese brokers in terms of revenue and net profit. Backed by strong operational support, the Company will be able to further explore the HK and the Asia-Pacific market. For more information about Guotai Junan International: http://www.gtja.com.hk [1] *About CMBC Hong Kong * Established on 12 January 1996 in Beijing, CMBC(Shanghai Stock Exchange Code : 600016.SH, HKEx: 1988.HK) is the first national joint-stock commercial bank in China initiated and funded mainly by non-state-owned enterprises. As of July 2016, CMBC ranked the 33rd in the Top 1000 World Banks (The Bankers) and 221st in the Global 500(Fortune). As such, CMBC has become a large modern commercial bank and maintains a remarkable momentum in its sustaining, robust and rapid development. CMBC Hong Kong Branch, the banks' first branch outside mainland China, operates as a main strategic platform in the international financial markets. CMBC Hong Kong Branch adheres to the positioning of operating three major business segments, including corporate banking, financial market, private banking and wealth management business. It provides domestic and overseas customers with in-depth services, enhances the comprehensive financial service capability of CMBC and ushered in a new era for our internationalization strategy. For more information about CMBC:http://www.cmbc.com.cn [2]? The press release is issued by Porda Havas International Finance Communications Group on behalf of *Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited*. For enquiries, please contact: *Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited* Ms. Lydia Zhong +852 2509 2604 lydia.zhong@gtjas.com.hk *Porda Havas International Finance Communications Group* Ms. Keely Chan +852 3150 6760 keely.chan@pordahavas.com Ms. Briar Lui +852 3150 6721 briar.lui@pordahavas.com Ms. Angela Shi +852 3150 6778 angela.shi@pordahavas.com Ms. Fay Zhang +852 3120 6514 fay.zhang@pordahavas.com Fax: +852 3150 6728 Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=ULCPOQTHGV [3] Document title: Guotai Junan International and CMBC Hong Kong Entered into Strategic Framework Cooperation Agreement 07/08/2017 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=77b9878683717c5c0d888227ac5688ce&application_id=599353&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=243f88aa58f99c6b1000b05ac1e049fa&application_id=599353&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=43b73cae87246db6047c55bb1de67c31&application_id=599353&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2017 08:35 ET (12:35 GMT)