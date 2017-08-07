

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound slipped against its key counterparts at 8:35 am ET Monday.



The pound pared gains to 144.37 against the yen, from a high of 144.72 hit at 7:00 am ET. The pound had already set a multi-week low of 144.25 early in the Asian session.



The pound dropped to 1.3027 versus the dollar, 1.2671 versus franc and 0.9053 against the euro, from its early highs of 1.3059, 1.2718 and 0.9019, respectively.



The next possible support for the pound is seen around 140.00 against the yen, 1.20 against the franc, 0.92 against the euro and 1.28 against the greenback.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX