Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-08-07 15:08 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lietuvos energija, UAB, (hereinafter - the Company) identification code 301844044, registered office address at Žveju str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 300 000 000 EUR; ISIN code XS1646530565.



The Company informs that on 07-08-2017 it signed an agreement on the purchase-sale of the shares of Duomenu logistikos centras, a subsidiary of Lietuvos Energija UAB with Telia Lietuva, AB, whereby the Company sold to Telia Lietuva, AB 79.64 %.shares of Duomenu logistikos centras, UAB. Together with the Company, LITGRID, AB another shareholder of UAB Duomenu logistikos centras, sold 20.36 % of its shares.



The shares of UAB Duomenu logistikos centras are sold in the light of the objective of refining the operations of the Lietuvos Energija entity Group as defined in the Company's strategy by eliminating its non-core activities.



Commenced in November last year, the process of the sale of Duomenu logistikos centras, UAB is expected to be finalised by the beginning of 2018 having obtained the relevant authorisation from the Competition Council. Till then the transaction amount will not be publicly disclosed.



For more information please read the attached press release.



Ernesta Dapkiene Director of Corporate Communications Division of Lietuvos energija Tel.: +370 69934825 Email: Ernesta.Dapkiene@le.lt



