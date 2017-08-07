

IQE plc ('IQE' or the 'Company') Director Dealings Cardiff, UK. 7(th) August 2017: IQE plc has been informed by Dr Drew Nelson, CEO, that he has transferred an aggregate of 1,000,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') to several family members on 4 August 2017 for nil consideration (the 'Transactions'). The family members are not deemed to be closely associated persons ('PCA'). Dr Nelson's shareholding following the transfer is 27,446,913 shares Post the Transactions, Dr Nelson's total holding comprises of 28,459,218 Ordinary Shares (which includes 18,000,000 shares that are subject to an obligation to repurchase as part of a loan agreement announced on 13 November 2014), representing 4.16% of the Company's issued share capital, and 3,145,433 unexercised fully vested options over Ordinary Shares. In addition, Dr Nelson has 7,532,962 share options, which vest in January 2019 subject to performance criteria. The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014



+---+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1. |Details of the Person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +---+----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |a) |Name |Dr Andrew Nelson | +---+----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |2. |Reason for the notification | +---+----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |a) |Position / status |CEO | +---+----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |b) |Initial notification / amendment |Initial notification | +---+----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |3. |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +---+----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |a) |Name |IQE plc | +---+----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |b) |Legal Entity Identifier |213800Y33WHD3ESJJP16 | +---+----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |4. |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of| | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +---+----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |a) |Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the | | |instrument |Company | | | | | | | |GB0009619924 | +---+----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |b) |Nature of the transaction |Transfer of Ordinary Shares to non-PCA | +---+----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |c) |Price(s) and volume(s) | | | | |Price(s) Volume(s) | | | | | | | |Nil 500,000 | | | |Nil 500,000 | +---+----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |d) |Aggregated information |1,000,000 Ordinary Shares | | | * Aggregated volume | | | | * Aggregated price |Nil cost | | | | | +---+----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |e) |Date of the transaction(s) |4 August 2017 | +---+----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |f) |Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange, AIM | +---+----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+



CONTACTS IQE plc +44 (0) 29 2083 9400 Drew Nelson Phil Rasmussen Chris Meadows Canaccord Genuity + 44 (0) 20 7523 8000 Simon Bridges Henry Fitzgerald O'Connor Richard Andrews Peel Hunt +44 (0) 20 7418 8900 Euan Brown



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: IQE plc via GlobeNewswire



9226770961922R33



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX