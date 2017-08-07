Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Market 2017-2027

LONDON, August 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Scope:

Global biometric vehicle access technologies market forecasts from 2017-2027

Regional biometric vehicle access technologies market forecasts from 2017-2027 covering.

Asia-Pacific biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027:

China biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027

India biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027

Japan biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027

Australia biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027

South Korea biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027

Taiwan biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027

Rest of Asia Pacific biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027

North America biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027:

US biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027

Canada biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027

Mexico biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027

South America biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027:

Brazil biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027

Rest of South America biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027

Europe biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027:

UK biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027

Germany biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027

France biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027

Spain biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027

Russia biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027

Rest of Europe biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027

Rest of the World biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027

Biometric vehicle access technologies submarket forecasts from 2017-2027 covering by vehicle type, by biometric system type:

• Iris Recognition Forecast 2017-2027

• Face Recognition Forecast 2017-2027

• Fingerprint Recognition Forecast 2017-2027

• Other (Retina Scan, Hand Geometry, Palm Vein Authentication) Forecast 2017-2027

Biometric vehicle access technologies submarket forecasts from 2017-2027 covering by vehicle type, by vehicle type:

• Passenger Cars Forecast 2017-2027

• Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) Forecast 2017-2027

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)) Forecast 2017-2027

Analysis of the key factors driving growth in the global, regional and country level biometric vehicle access technologies markets from 2017-2027:

Profiles of the leading 10 biometric vehicle access companies

• OT-Morpho

• Sonavation Inc

• Continental AG

• Hitachi

• Fujitsu

• Synaptic

• Miaxis Biometric Co. Ltd.

• Techshino

• Fingerprints Cards AB

• Bioenable

Who should read this report?

• Automobile OEMs

• Biometric security providers

• Security companies

• Software developers

• Sensor manufacturers

• Component suppliers

• R&D staff

• Electronics engineers

• NPD specialists

• Market analysts

• Consultants

• Marketing managers

• Business development manager

• Government agencies

• Insurance companies

• Regulators

• Motoring organisations

• Investors

• Banks

Companies Mentioned:

3M Cogent Inc

4G Identity Solutions Private Limited

ABC Inc.

Access IS

Accurate Biometrics Inc

Accusafe Safety Solutions Pvt

Aditya Infotec Ltd

Advent International

A-Kerr

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI).

Animetrics

Arkami, Inc

Arrow Electronics

Ashok Leyland

Bayometric

Biel Crystal

Bioenable

BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Bioid Technologies, Inc

BioLink Solutions

Biomatiques Identification Solution Pvt. Ltd

Biometric Cloud Solution Inc.

Capture innovative Solutions

Cognitec

Conexant Systems, LLC.

Continental AG

Corning

Credence ID

CSS Group Plc

Cyberfy Technologies

Delaney Biometrics

Delphi Automotive

Delta ID

DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH

Descartes Biometrics, Inc.

Diamond Fortress Technologies

DigitalPersona Inc

Dongfeng.

Enterprise Software Solution Lab Pvt. Ltd.

EyeLock

FaceFirst, LLC

Ferrari

FingerTec USA

Fingerprint Cards AB

Ford Motor Company

Fujitsu Limited

Fulcrum Biometrics

GBSG

Gemalto

General Motors

GenKey

Global Biometric Solutions, LLC.

GM

Green Bit S.p.A.

HID-Global

Hitachi Automotive Systems (China) Ltd.,

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Hitachi Group

Hitachi Plant Saudi Arabia, Ltd.

Hitachi Saudi Arabia, Ltd

Honda Motor

Hyundai.

IdentyTech Solution America

Ievo

Integrated Biometrics

Inttelix Security Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

IP Biometrics

IriTech Inc.

Lear Corporation

Mahindra

MAN

Marvell Technology Group

Mercedes Benz

Miaxis Biometrics Co., Ltd.

Morpho

Neurotechnology

Nissan

Nortech Access Control Ltd

Oberthur Technologies (OT)

OT-Morpho

PSP Security Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Safran Group

Scania

Sonavation, Inc

Synaptics Incorporated

Synel

Tata

Techshino

Tensor plc

Tesla

Valeo

Virdi

Voicebox Technologies

Volkswagen Group

Volvo

VOXX International

