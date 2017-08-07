Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Market 2017-2027

LONDON, August 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Forecasts & Analysis by Biometric System Type (Iris Recognition, Face Recognition, Fingerprint Recognition, Other (Retina Scan, Hand Geometry, Palm Vein Authentication)), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)) and by Region plus Profiles of Leading Companies Developing Technologies.
The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global biometric vehicle access technologies market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $614m in 2017.
Report Scope:
Global biometric vehicle access technologies market forecasts from 2017-2027
Regional biometric vehicle access technologies market forecasts from 2017-2027 covering.
Asia-Pacific biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027:
China biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027
India biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027
Japan biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027
Australia biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027
South Korea biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027
Taiwan biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027
Rest of Asia Pacific biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027
North America biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027:
US biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027
Canada biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027
Mexico biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027
South America biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027:
Brazil biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027
Rest of South America biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027
Europe biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027:
UK biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027
Germany biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027
France biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027
Spain biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027
Russia biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027
Rest of Europe biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027
Rest of the World biometric vehicle access technologies forecasts 2017-2027
Biometric vehicle access technologies submarket forecasts from 2017-2027 covering by vehicle type, by biometric system type:
• Iris Recognition Forecast 2017-2027
• Face Recognition Forecast 2017-2027
• Fingerprint Recognition Forecast 2017-2027
• Other (Retina Scan, Hand Geometry, Palm Vein Authentication) Forecast 2017-2027
Biometric vehicle access technologies submarket forecasts from 2017-2027 covering by vehicle type, by vehicle type:
• Passenger Cars Forecast 2017-2027
• Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) Forecast 2017-2027
• Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)) Forecast 2017-2027
Analysis of the key factors driving growth in the global, regional and country level biometric vehicle access technologies markets from 2017-2027:
Profiles of the leading 10 biometric vehicle access companies
• OT-Morpho
• Sonavation Inc
• Continental AG
• Hitachi
• Fujitsu
• Synaptic
• Miaxis Biometric Co. Ltd.
• Techshino
• Fingerprints Cards AB
• Bioenable
Who should read this report?
• Automobile OEMs
• Biometric security providers
• Security companies
• Software developers
• Sensor manufacturers
• Component suppliers
• R&D staff
• Electronics engineers
• NPD specialists
• Market analysts
• Consultants
• Marketing managers
• Business development manager
• Government agencies
• Insurance companies
• Regulators
• Motoring organisations
• Investors
• Banks
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the biometric vehicle access technologies market and leading companies. You find data, trends and predictions.
