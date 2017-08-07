Ms Sini Spets is appointed Senior Vice President, HR and Innovation of Sumitomo SHI FW, as of 1 September 2017, reporting to CEO Tomas Harju-Jeanty.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170807005516/en/

Sini Spets, new Senior Vice President, HR and Innovation of Sumitomo SHI FW

Ms. Spets joins the company with an extensive leadership background in HR and digitalization. She will become a member of Sumitomo SHI FW's (SFW) Senior Leadership Team.

In her combined role of HR and Innovation, she will be taking responsibility for SFW's global HR function including strategy, culture, people development and deployment. In addition, she will also assume leadership responsibility for innovative new business areas and for respective organizational and capability growth with focus on developing opportunities for new offerings and customer revenue through digitalization and IoT.

Ms. Spets has a strong HR and business development experience from leading Finnish global technology companies Wärtsilä and Nokia. She joins SFW from the position of Vice President, Business Development of Wärtsilä Services, prior to which she had a global role as Vice President, Human Resources in the same business.

Tomas Harju-Jeanty, CEO, Sumitomo SHI FW, said, "This is an exciting new role in the industry that tightly combines leadership of organizational strategy and people development focusing on an improved customer experience, thereby meeting changing client expectations in the digitalized world."

Notes to editors:

Sumitomo SHI FW (www.shi-fw.com) is a world leader in combustion and steam generation technology. The company has sold over 450 CFB steam generating units around the world, bringing high-value technology solutions to utilities, independent power generators and industrial clients. Our leadership position in CFB combustion has resulted from our commitment to deliver superior designs providing high efficiency, fuel flexibility and low emissions. Our power solutions expand beyond fluidized bed technologies, covering a full range of environmental products, waste heat boilers and a spectrum of aftermarket services.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170807005516/en/

Contacts:

Sumitomo SHI FW

Jan Rogers

Director of Forecasting Analysis, Strategy Business Development

D +1-908-713-3288