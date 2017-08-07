The U.K.-headquartered renewable energy developer hope to invest €60 million on developing the large-scale solar far on a 129-hectare plot of land in County Meath. Planning permission has already been submitted.

Lightsource, a U.K.-based solar energy developer, has applied to the Meath County Council in Ireland for planning permission to build a 70 MW solar farm.

If granted, the plant would be by far the largest single solar array in Ireland, and also the largest in the British Isles. A 129-hectare plot of land has been identified in Dunboyne, and Lightsource has confirmed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...