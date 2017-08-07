

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In his latest tweetstorm, President Donald Trump once again lashed out at the media, one of his favorite targets since launching his presidential campaign.



Trump accused the mainstream media, which he derided as 'fake news,' of ignoring the accomplishments in the early months of his administration.



The president cited the confirmation of his Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch as well as the strength of the economy.



'The Fake News refuses to report the success of the first 6 months: S.C., surging economy & jobs, border & military security, ISIS & MS-13 etc.' Trump tweeted.



The media has frequently focused on Trump's inability thus far to follow through on some of his key campaign promises, including repealing and replacing Obamacare and reforming the tax code.



Trump singled out the New York Times in a subsequent tweet, claiming the paper is 'failing' and 'totally inept.'



The attack on the New York Times may stem from the paper's report that Vice President Mike Pence is considering running for president in 2020 if Trump does not seek a second term.



Pence released a statement denying the report, calling it 'disgraceful and offensive to me, my family and our entire team.'



In later tweets, Trump claimed that his base is bigger and stronger than ever despite recent polls showing his approval rating at record lows.



A recent Quinnipiac University poll showed 61 percent of voters disapprove of the way Trump is handling his job as president, while just 33 percent approve.



However, Trump pointed to strong turnout at rallies in Pennsylvania, Iowa, Ohio and West Virginia as proof that his base remains united.



'The fact is the Fake News Russian collusion story, record Stock Market, border security, military strength, jobs, Supreme Court pick, economic enthusiasm, deregulation & so much more have driven the Trump base even closer together. Will never change!' Trump tweeted.



He added, 'Hard to believe that with 24/7 Fake News on CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, NYTIMES & WAPO, the Trump base is getting stronger!'



Trump also claimed he is 'working hard' from New Jersey as the White House undergoes renovations, pushing back against suggestions that he is on vacation.



(Photo: Michael Vadon)



