The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 4 August 2017 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1369.51 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1354.39 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1387.92 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1372.80 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

